EDITORIAL: Making the rounds Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The state of Ohio lost one of its congressional seats this year, due to redistricting and populations changes.

With that change, the district of U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, which had covered Lawrence County, was redrawn and no longer covers our area.

Lawrence County is now represented by Republican Brad Wenstrup, who has been in the 2nd District seat since 2013.

Although he has served in Congress for a decade, Wenstrup is a new face to this county and, on Tuesday, he made his third visit here since the change to meet with leaders at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and tour The Point industrial park.

During that visit, Wenstrup met with The Tribune and gave an introductory interview, detailing his background and the priorities he has for the next two years in Congress.

We appreciate Wenstrup taking the time to do so. The Tribune is always glad to better connect officials with their constituents and you can look forward to that piece in this weekend’s paper.