Lady Fighting Tigers advance on long-range shooting Published 10:22 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST UNION — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers were involved in a long-distance relationship on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Tigers made 10 shots from 3-point range as they rolled past the West Union Lady Dragons 55-21 in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Isabel Morgan led the long-range bombing as she made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Teegan Carpenter and Kirsten Williams drained a pair each while Khamil Martin and Emerson White had one apiece,

Evan Williams finished with 11 points and Khamil Martin scored 9 for Ironton (5-18).

Ironton took a 10-4 first quarter lead as Kirsten Williams had 5 points as she and Carpenter each hit 3-pointers.

Evan Williams scored 7 points, Martin had 4 and Peyton Deer added a basket as Ironton took a 23-10 halftime lead.

Ashiah Staten — who had 14 points — was 4-of-4 from the line for the Lady Dragons (3-15).

Morgan drained a pair of 3-pointers as Ironton extended the lead to 33-18 after three quarters.

It was raining 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Ironton made six shots from beyond the arc to outscore West Union 22-3.

Morgan had two more trifectas, Martin hit a trey as she scored 5 points while Carpenter, Kirsten Williams and White all hit 3-pointers.

Ironton will play at top-seeded North Adams in the sectional title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ironton 10 13 10 22 = 55

West Union 4 6 8 3 = 21

IRONTON (5-18): Peyton Deer 1 0 0-0 2, Khamil Martin 3 1 0-0 9, Evan Williams 5 0 1-1 11, Teegan Carpenter 1 2 0-0 8, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 1 2 0-0 8, Keegan Henderson 1 0 0-0 2, Isabel Morgan 0 4 0-0 12, Emerson White 0 1 0-0 3, Tashawna Young 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10 1-1 55. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

WEST UNION (3-15): Emily Stapleton 2 0 0-0 4, Ashiah Staten 4 0 4-4 14, Nina McCann 1 0 0-0 2, Payton Stapleton 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Audrey Weakley 0 0 0-0 0, Paige Tolle 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Stout 0 0 1-2 1, Shelby Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0 5-6 21. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.