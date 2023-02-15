Pointers overcome slow start to rout Jackson Published 2:23 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Jim Walker



JACKSON — Offense is for show, defense is for dough.

The money aspect of any game is to play defense. The South Point Pointers were more concerned with their offense early but finally flipped the defensive switch while keeping the offense going in an 80-62 rout of the Jackson Ironmen on Tuesday.

“We didn’t guard as well as we should have early in the game,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

“But we got hot in the second half and that helped up pick up our intensity on defense. The Jarvis kid shot it well.”

Caleb Lovely shot well for the Pointers as he scored a game-high 32 points including six 3-pointers. Lovely all had 6 steals.

Carter Smith had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Ermalovich had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists.

Evan Jarvis also hit six 3-pointers as he scored 24 points for Jackson (11-11). Boston Campbell added 12 points and Charlie Woodard 10.

Jackson took a 17-12 first quarter lead as Jarvis hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Campbell had 6 more.

Jaxon Vance hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Lovely got 4 and Ermalovich hit a trey to account for the Pointers’ scoring in the quarter.

South Point (18-3) exploded in the second quarter and outscored Jackson 28-9 to take a 40-26 lead at the half.

Lovely made two 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Xathan Haney scored 8 points and Smith had 5 to lead the onslaught.

Jarvis scored 5 points including a 3-pointer.

Each team scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Pointers lead was steady at 55-41.

Lovely drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

Charlie Woodard and Jarvis made two 3-pointers each for Jackson.

Lovely had two more 3-pointers as he got 8 points, Smith had 5 more points and Jackson Childers scored 4 points as the Pointers outscored Jackson 25-21 in the fourth quarter.

Jarvis made two more 3-pointers, Branden Stapleton got 6 points, Campbell 4 points and Coen Davis hit a 3-pointer.

South Point 12 28 15 25 = 80

Jackson 17 9 15 21 = 62

SOUTH POINT (18-3): Caleb Lovely 6 6 2-2 32, Carter Smith 4 0 2-4 10, Elijah Wilburn 1 0 1-1 3, Javon Ferrell 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 5 0 2-4 12, Desaun Garred 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Childers 0 0 2-2 2, Jaxon Vance 2 1 2-2 0, Jordan Ermalovich 0 2 0-0 6, Brayden Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0, Derrick Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Jackson Childers 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 29-54 12-18 80. 3-pt goals: 9-16. Rebounds: 30 (Smith 10, Dornon 4, Ermalovich 4). Assists: 14 (Ermalovich 8). Steals: 14 (Lovely 6). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

JACKSON (11-11): Ryan Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Stephen Jenkins 3 0 0-1 6, Braydon Stapleton 3 0 0-0 6, Dillon Delong 0 0 0-0 0, Bodhi Wolford 0 0 1-2 1, Jax Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Jarvis 3 6 0-0 24, Boston Campbell 6 0 0-0 12, Charlie Woodard 1 2 2-2 10 , Coen Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Jacob Allen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9 5-8 62. Totals: 16 9 3-5 62. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.