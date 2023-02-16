Lady Dragons begin tournament with rout of WCH Published 10:00 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons were ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll.

They began their quest on Thursday to prove the should be ranked one slot higher.

The Lady Dragons had four players in double figures as they routed the Washington Court House Lady Blue Lions 82-27 Thursday in the Division 2 sectional title game.

Fairland (23-0) will now play at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals at Logan High School against Circleville who beat Waverly 37-32.

Bree Allen scored a game-high 25 points including three of Fairland’s nine 3-point goals.

Bailey Russell had 14 points with a pair of triples while Kamryn Barnitz and Addison Godby scored 10 each. Barnitz also had two 3-pointers.

Megan Sever had 8 points to lead the Lady Blue Lions (4-18) who didn’t have anyone score more than 3 points in a single quarter.

Five different players scored in the first quarter as Fairland led 14-8.

But the Lady Dragons exploded in the second quarter with 29 points to take a 43-18 lead at the half.

Allen drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points, Russell hit a trey and had 5 points and Barnitz got 4 points.

Fairland continued to pull away by amassing a 67-23 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Allen hit another trifecta and scored 6 points, Isa Taliaferro scored 5 points including a 3-pointer, Russell had 4 points and Barnitz hit a 3-pointer.

The Lady Dragons outscored Court House 15-4 in the fourth quarter as Allen got 5 points and Reece and Kamryn Barnitz each hit 3-pointers.

Wash C.H. 8 10 5 4 = 27

Fairland 14 29 24 15 = 82

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (4-18): Kaithlyn Maquilling 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Gray 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Mongold 1 1 0-0 5, Megan Mongold 0 0 0-0 0, Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3 0 0-2 6, Eliana Racine 1 0 0-0 2, Megan Sever 3 0 2-3 8, Natalie Woods 0 0 0-0 0, Maggie Wall 0 1 0-0 3, Calee Ellars 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 3 2-5 27. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (23-0): Taegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 2 1 0-2 7, Addison Godby 5 0 0-0 10, Reece Barnitz 1 1 2-2 7, Sierra Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Audrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 6 3 4-7 25, Tomi Hinkle 2 0 0-0 4, Kamryn Barnitz 1 2 2-2 10, Bailey Russell 4 2 0-2 14, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 23 9 9-17 82. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.