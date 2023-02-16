Lady Pointers topple Belpre in sectional Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — For most of the season, the South Point Lady Pointers haven’t played with their top seven.

All seven were suited up and playing on Wednesday as the Lady Pointers rolled to a 52-22 win over the Belpre Lady Eagles in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

“We played really well defensively as a team,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“Camille (Hall) had a big game offensively and Sarah Mitchell got double figures which was a plus. Getting Liz (Ermalovich) back from an injury was big as well.”

Hall scored a game-high 25 points for the Lady Pointers (10-13). Mitchell had 10 points and Ermalovich finished with 9.

Hall, Mitchell and Saratina Jackson all had 2 points for the Lady Pointers as they went up 7-5 in the first quarter.

Hall scored 7 points with Mitchell and Ermalovich getting 4 each as South Point took a 20-10 halftime lead.

Hall came back and scored 10 of the Lady Pointers 15 points in the third quarter and Emma Saddler hit a 3-pointer as the lead grew to 35-18.

Maddie Garber hit a 3-pointer for Belpre.

Hall got 6 points, Mitchell had 4 points and Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as South Point outscored Belpre 17-10.

Julie Way made a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Liv Harrington also hit a 3-pointer for Belpre.

Way scored 11 points to lead Belpre (4-19).

The Lady Pointers travel to Wheelersburg for a 1 p.m. game Saturday in the sectional finals.

Belpre 5 5 8 10 = 28

South Point 7 13 15 17 = 52

BELPRE (4-19): Roz Ensor 0 0 0-0 0, Julia Way 2 1 4-9 11, Chey Parsons 2 0 0-4 4, Shy Miller 0 0 2-2 2, Maddie Garber 0 1 0-0 3, Alivia Harrington 0 1 1-2 4, Haley Halloway 1 0 0-0 2, Allie Jaraucaro 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Scott 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 5 3 9-19 28. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Way.

SOUTH POINT (10-13): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 1-5 1, Elizabeth Ermalovich 3 1 0-2 9, Camille Hall 9 0 7-9 25, Sarah Mitchell 5 0 0-0 10, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 1 0-0 3, Abby Hern 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 1 0 0-0 2, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2 8-16 52. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.