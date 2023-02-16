Lady Pointers topple Belpre in sectional

Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Jim Walker


South Point Lady Pointers’ Sarah Mitchell (left) eyes the basket as she prepares to make a move past Belpre Lady Eagles’ defender Shy Miller (15) during Wednesday’s Division 3 sectional tournament game. South Point won 52-28. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

 


South Point Lady Pointers’ Saratina Jackson (with ball) looks for a teammate as she avoids a Belpre defender. South Point won the sectional tournament game 52-28 on Wednesday. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


South Point Lady Pointers’ Liz Ermalovich (4) protects a rebound as she looks to make an outlet pass during Wednesday’s Division 3 sectional tournament game. South Point beat Belpre 52-28. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


South Point Lady Pointers’ Camille Hall goes in for a layup as she scores two of her 25 points in a 52-28 win over Belpre on Wednesday in the Division 3 sectional tournament. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — For most of the season, the South Point Lady Pointers haven’t played with their top seven.

All seven were suited up and playing on Wednesday as the Lady Pointers rolled to a 52-22 win over the Belpre Lady Eagles in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

“We played really well defensively as a team,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“Camille (Hall) had a big game offensively and Sarah Mitchell got double figures which was a plus. Getting Liz (Ermalovich) back from an injury was big as well.”

Hall scored a game-high 25 points for the Lady Pointers (10-13). Mitchell had 10 points and Ermalovich finished with 9.

Hall, Mitchell and Saratina Jackson all had 2 points for the Lady Pointers as they went up 7-5 in the first quarter.

Hall scored 7 points with Mitchell and Ermalovich getting 4 each as South Point took a 20-10 halftime lead.

Hall came back and scored 10 of the Lady Pointers 15 points in the third quarter and Emma Saddler hit a 3-pointer as the lead grew to 35-18.

Maddie Garber hit a 3-pointer for Belpre.

Hall got 6 points, Mitchell had 4 points and Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as South Point outscored Belpre 17-10.

Julie Way made a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Liv Harrington also hit a 3-pointer for Belpre.

Way scored 11 points to lead Belpre (4-19).

The Lady Pointers travel to Wheelersburg for a 1 p.m. game Saturday in the sectional finals.

Belpre      5 5 8 10 = 28

South Point 7 13 15 17 = 52

BELPRE (4-19): Roz Ensor 0 0 0-0 0, Julia Way 2 1 4-9 11, Chey Parsons 2 0 0-4 4, Shy Miller 0 0 2-2 2, Maddie Garber 0 1 0-0 3, Alivia Harrington 0 1 1-2 4, Haley Halloway 1 0 0-0 2, Allie Jaraucaro 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Scott 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 5 3 9-19 28. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Way.

SOUTH POINT (10-13): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 1-5 1, Elizabeth Ermalovich 3 1 0-2 9, Camille Hall 9 0 7-9 25, Sarah Mitchell 5 0 0-0 10, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 1 0-0 3, Abby Hern 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 1 0 0-0 2, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2 8-16 52. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

