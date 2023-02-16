OHSAA Thursday’s Girls’ Tournament Scores

Published 9:55 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

By The Associated Press

Lucas 39, Plymouth 23

Mansfield Christian 53, Attica Seneca E. 35

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. McKinley 60, Can. Glenoak 33

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Mayfield 28

Grafton Midview 52, Amherst Steele 34

Green 39, Stow-Munroe Falls 30

Massillon Jackson 62, Macedonia Nordonia 31

Massillon Perry 44, Eastlake North 37

Painesville Riverside 43, N. Can. Hoover 40

Shaker Hts. 46, Youngs. Boardman 43

Solon 89, Ashtabula Lakeside 9

Region 2=

N. Ridgeville 60, Wooster 42

Region 4=

Centerville 51, Sidney 49, OT

Mt. Notre Dame 61, Monroe 36

Division II=

Region 5=

Bellevue 47, Vermilion 10

Shelby 58, Lexington 45

Region 6=

Lima Shawnee 49, Celina 40

Millbury Lake 55, Tol. Scott 40

St. Marys Memorial 37, Van Wert 31

Tontogany Otsego 48, Rossford 39

Region 7=

Athens 52, Jackson 43

Chillicothe Unioto 87, McArthur Vinton County 20

Circleville 37, Waverly 32

Marietta 57, Greenfield McClain 27

New Lexington 50, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31

Proctorville Fairland 82, Washington C.H. 27

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 66, Waynesville 43

Kettering Alter 78, Spring. Greenon 48

Division III=

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 52, Carlisle 25

Versailles 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 31

Division IV=

Region 13=

Norwalk St. Paul 61, Crestline 29

Region 14=

Antwerp 39, Edon 32

Defiance Ayersville 43, Hicksville 24

Holgate 66, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 10

Old Fort 47, Arlington 39

Tiffin Calvert 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 71, Toronto 15

Hannibal River 86, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13

Strasburg-Franklin 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Caldwell 21

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Shadyside 34

Region 16=

Botkins 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23

Russia 59, Bradford 11

St. Henry 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Dola Hardin Northern 27

