OHSAA Thursday’s Girls’ Tournament Scores
Published 9:55 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023
Lucas 39, Plymouth 23
Mansfield Christian 53, Attica Seneca E. 35
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. McKinley 60, Can. Glenoak 33
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Mayfield 28
Grafton Midview 52, Amherst Steele 34
Green 39, Stow-Munroe Falls 30
Massillon Jackson 62, Macedonia Nordonia 31
Massillon Perry 44, Eastlake North 37
Painesville Riverside 43, N. Can. Hoover 40
Shaker Hts. 46, Youngs. Boardman 43
Solon 89, Ashtabula Lakeside 9
Region 2=
N. Ridgeville 60, Wooster 42
Region 4=
Centerville 51, Sidney 49, OT
Mt. Notre Dame 61, Monroe 36
Division II=
Region 5=
Bellevue 47, Vermilion 10
Shelby 58, Lexington 45
Region 6=
Lima Shawnee 49, Celina 40
Millbury Lake 55, Tol. Scott 40
St. Marys Memorial 37, Van Wert 31
Tontogany Otsego 48, Rossford 39
Region 7=
Athens 52, Jackson 43
Chillicothe Unioto 87, McArthur Vinton County 20
Circleville 37, Waverly 32
Marietta 57, Greenfield McClain 27
New Lexington 50, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 31
Proctorville Fairland 82, Washington C.H. 27
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 66, Waynesville 43
Kettering Alter 78, Spring. Greenon 48
Division III=
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 52, Carlisle 25
Versailles 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 31
Division IV=
Region 13=
Norwalk St. Paul 61, Crestline 29
Region 14=
Antwerp 39, Edon 32
Defiance Ayersville 43, Hicksville 24
Holgate 66, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 10
Old Fort 47, Arlington 39
Tiffin Calvert 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 71, Toronto 15
Hannibal River 86, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13
Strasburg-Franklin 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Caldwell 21
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Zanesville Rosecrans 26
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Shadyside 34
Region 16=
Botkins 60, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
Russia 59, Bradford 11
St. Henry 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, Dola Hardin Northern 27