Susan Vanderburg Published 3:33 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Susan Denise Vanderburg, 69, of Willow Wood, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Greasy Ridge Church of Christ, 5964 County Road 2, Chesapeake.Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.