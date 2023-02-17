Basketball game ends prematurely due to alleged gun incident Published 11:58 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Staff Report

PORTSMOUTH — According to Portsmouth City Schools officials, a boys basketball game between Portsmouth High School and Minford High School was stopped with 7:29 left in the third quarter due to an incident alleging a person had a gun.

Someone overheard the comment and ran from the gym. With others following. Minford was leading 33-32 at the time but both teams left the court and the game was declared a no contest.

Email newsletter signup

After the school was cleared, no weapon was found.

Police officers spoke with all involved and are continuing to sort out the incident in the event that the person who allegedly had the gun ran out of the gym with the rest of the crowd.

The investigation is ongoing and there is a person of interest.

No students from Portsmouth or Minford were involved and no one was hurt in the incident.