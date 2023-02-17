David Edwards

David Edwards

David Allen Edwards, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Edwards.

A funeral service will be noon Monday at Apostolic Life Cathedral 350 Staunton St., Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.–noon at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

