Flyers fall to New Boston in OT, 56-50 Published 10:48 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — A lot of games are decided by teams who shoot the best from the foul line.

The New Boston Tigers proved to be the better team from the foul line on Friday as they edged the St. Joseph Flyers 56-50 in overtime of a Southern Ohio Conference game.

New Boston was 17-of-22 from the foul line for the game while the Flyers only connected on 7-of-15 attempts. Erikai Jackson, Wesley Neal and Evan Balestra all fouled out for St. Joseph.

St. Joseph went on top 10-6 in the first quarter as Neal scored 7 points and Drew Brown knocked down a 3-pointer.

Three different players had 2 points for New Boston.

The Flyers held a slim 20-18 halftime lead as Carter Johnson scored 4 points and Kai Coleman hit a trifecta.

Dalton Jackson scored 5 points and Luke Henson hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers sliced 2 points off the deficit.

New Boston put together a rally in the third quarter and took a 34-29 lead as Devin Allard scored 9 points.

Four different players scored for the Flyers.

St. Jospeh then rallied in the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers 15-10 to tie the game at 44-all to tie the game and force overtime.

Erikai Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Neal had 7 points as he made 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Dalton Jackson had 4 points for the Tigers.

In overtime, New Boston lived at the foul line and converted 10-of-12 free throw attempts. Allard had a basket and was 2-of-2 at the line while Myles Beasley was 4-of-4 and Jackson 4-of-4 at the line.

Coleman and Aiden Deborde each hit 3-pointers for the Flyers.

Neal scored 16 points and Erikai Jackson had 11 to lead the St. Joseph (9-12, 6-8)

Dalton Jackson and Allard scored 15 each for New Boston (10-12, 7-7).

The Flyers will host Portsmouth Clay on Monday in the Division 4 sectional tournament.

St. Joseph 10 10 9 15 6 = 50

New Boston 6 12 16 10 12 = 56

ST. JOSEPH (9-12, 6-8): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 1 0-0 3, Erika Jackson 4 1 0-1 11, Evan Balestra 1 0 1-6 3, Drew Brown 0 1 0-0 3, Wesley Neal 6 0 4-5 16, Landon Rowe 0 0 1-2 1, Carter Johnson 3 0 1-1 7, Kai Coleman 0 2 0-0 6. Totals: 14 5 7-15 50. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Jackson, Neal, Balestra.

NEW BOSTON (10-12, 7-7): Devin Allard 6 0 3-3 15, Dean Maynard 1 0 0-1 2, Tureke Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Colto Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 0 1 0-0 3, Jacob Cahall 1 0 1-2 3, Mark Rivers 2 0 2-2 6, Jayse Tabor 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Jackson 5 0 5-8 15, Ector Brody 0 0 0-0 0, Levigh Cooper 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1 17-22 56. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.