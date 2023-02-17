Jon Layne

Jon Layne

Jon Anthony “Tony” Layne, 78, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at a local nursing home facility.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Layne family with arrangements.

