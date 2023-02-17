OHSAA Friday’s Boys Basketball Scores
Published 11:48 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Friday’s Boys Basketball Scores
Akr. Coventry 64, Streetsboro 58
Akr. Hoban 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 48
Akr. Manchester 66, Orrville 56
Alliance Marlington 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44
Archbold 56, Hamler Patrick Henry 48
Ashland Crestview 73, Plymouth 38
Attica Seneca E. 74, Bucyrus 45
Austintown Fitch 60, Alliance 56
Avon 73, Amherst Steele 66
Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 50
Baltimore Liberty Union 59, McConnelsville Morgan 49
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, Sandusky St. Mary 42
Bedford 44, E. Cle. Shaw 35
Beloit W. Branch 63, Atwater Waterloo 33
Bishop Ready 68, Bishop Hartley 45
Bishop Watterson 40, Cols. DeSales 33
Bloomdale Elmwood 54, Millbury Lake 47, OT
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, N. Royalton 60
Brookfield 55, Vienna Mathews 53
Brunswick 70, Solon 59
Bucyrus Wynford 68, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55
Caldwell 44, New Matamoras Frontier 28
Caledonia River Valley 66, Galion 44
Can. South 60, Akr. Ellet 54
Canfield 76, Poland Seminary 44
Cardington-Lincoln 45, Tree of Life 35
Carey 48, Sycamore Mohawk 31
Chardon 81, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46
Chardon NDCL 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 72, McArthur Vinton County 63
Coldwater 77, Minster 61
Collins Western Reserve 68, Ashland Mapleton 53
Cols. Bexley 68, Heath 53
Cols. DeSales 66, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 64, OT
Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin 52
Columbiana Crestview 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 49
Columbus Grove 40, Harrod Allen E. 36
Continental 55, McComb 50, 2OT
Cortland Maplewood 80, Mineral Ridge 64
Coshocton 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 59
Cuyahoga Falls 57, Kent Roosevelt 39
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 43
Dalton 76, Creston Norwayne 70
Defiance 63, Wapakoneta 47
Defiance Tinora 60, Edon 52
Delaware Hayes 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Philo 43
Dublin Jerome 63, Hilliard Darby 60
E. Liverpool 72, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 71, OT
Elyria 60, Grafton Midview 51
Elyria Cath. 41, Medina Buckeye 39
Findlay 64, Lima Sr. 54
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 63, Antwerp 48
Gahanna Lincoln 53, Pickerington N. 51
Galion Northmor 63, Mansfield Christian 60
Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Elyria Open Door 33
Geneva 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 56
Grove City 93, Galloway Westland 50
Groveport-Madison 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Ottoville 58
Heartland Christian 69, Youngstown Urban Scholars 33
Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 46
Hilliard Davidson 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 39
Holgate 48, Edgerton 43, OT
Jeromesville Hillsdale 71, Apple Creek Waynedale 55
Johnstown Northridge 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Kalida 58, Defiance Ayersville 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 49
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50
Liberty Center 47, Delta 39
Liberty Christian Academy 80, Cols. Cristo Rey 66
Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Arlington 42
Lima Shawnee 77, Elida 60
Lima Temple Christian 70, N. Baltimore 32
Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Akr. Springfield 49
Lore City Buckeye Trail 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36
Lowellville 65, Youngs. East 26
Lyndhurst Brush 88, Cle. Lincoln W. 30
Macedonia Nordonia 49, Green 34
Malvern 81, Lisbon David Anderson 47
Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 53, OT
Maria Stein Marion Local 58, Delphos St. John’s 48
Marysville 55, Lewis Center Olentangy 54
Massillon 92, Akr. Firestone 88
McDermott Scioto NW 59, S. Webster 32
McDonald 79, Struthers 65
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 76, Morral Ridgedale 41
Medina 72, Euclid 46
Medina Highland 69, Copley 60
Mentor 73, Strongsville 67
Middlefield Cardinal 48, Burton Berkshire 35
Miller City 48, Hicksville 44
Mogadore 56, Louisville Aquinas 49
Monroeville 64, Norwalk St. Paul 51
N. Can. Hoover 69, Akr. North 22
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Columbiana 53
N. Olmsted 68, Lakewood 61
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Upper Sandusky 36
New Boston Glenwood 56, Ironton St. Joseph 50, OT
New Bremen 57, Ft. Recovery 44
New Philadelphia 48, Dover 42
Newark 53, Lancaster 40
Newton Falls 66, Windham 64
Norton 63, Ravenna 49
Norwalk 64, Bellevue 55
Oak Harbor 55, Castalia Margaretta 53
Oberlin Firelands 59, LaGrange Keystone 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Kenton 23
Painesville Riverside 67, Mayfield 49
Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Westlake 60
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Mt. Vernon 43
Pemberville Eastwood 53, Elmore Woodmore 40
Perrysburg 70, Sylvania Southview 49
Pickerington Cent. 75, Reynoldsburg 66
Port Clinton 78, Milan Edison 43
Portsmouth 0, Minford 0
Ravenna SE 96, Rootstown 69
Richfield Revere 70, Aurora 53
Richmond Hts. 83, Lakewood St. Edward 80
Rockford Parkway 68, New Knoxville 29
Rocky River 51, Parma Normandy 44
Rossford 44, Genoa Area 31
STVM 79, Wooster 43
Salem 76, Hanoverton United 48
Sandusky Perkins 76, Vermilion 40
Shaker Hts. 65, Massillon Jackson 62
Sheffield Brookside 96, Sullivan Black River 56
Shelby 74, Ontario 43
Sherwood Fairview 53, Montpelier 44
Smithville 67, Doylestown Chippewa 60
Sparta Highland 50, Bellville Clear Fork 40
Spencerville 80, Delphos Jefferson 63
St. Clairsville 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65
St. Marys Memorial 64, Celina 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 54, Hudson 25
Stryker 62, Paulding 53
Sunbury Big Walnut 67, Canal Winchester 54
Swanton 67, Metamora Evergreen 29
Tallmadge 67, Barberton 58
Thomas Worthington 87, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51
Tiffin Calvert 55, Lakeside Danbury 28
Tiffin Columbian 84, Clyde 59
Tol. Cent. Cath. 76, Oregon Clay 53
Tol. Whitmer 78, Fremont Ross 62
Uniontown Lake 64, Youngs. Boardman 56
Ursuline Academy 73, Bristol 58
Utica 51, Newark Cath. 38
Van Wert 69, Lima Bath 41
Van Wert Lincolnview 53, Ada 52
Warren Howland 71, Niles McKinley 48
Warren JFK 76, Hartville Lake Center Christian 56
Waterford 73, Corning Miller 56
Wauseon 66, Bryan 42
Wellsville 73, E. Palestine 38
West Salem Northwestern 57, Rittman 46
Westerville Cent. 56, New Albany 43
Westerville N. 58, Dublin Scioto 47
Westerville S. 69, Worthington Kilbourne 45
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65, Bowling Green 57
Willard 63, Huron 61
Worthington Christian 55, Cols. Briggs 41
Youngs. Mooney 62, Hubbard 36
Zanesville 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 34
Zanesville Maysville 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 53
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Anderson 55, Cin. NW 45
Cin. Elder 68, Cin. Aiken 42
Cin. La Salle 52, Hamilton Ross 45
Huber Hts. Wayne 62, Springfield 54
W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 34
Division II=
Region 8=
Bellbrook 74, Eaton 51
Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Shroder 13
Cin. Woodward 68, Batavia 28
Cin. Wyoming 77, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
Day. Oakwood 59, Day. Northridge 39
Hamilton Badin 71, New Richmond 42
Kettering Alter 61, Day. Thurgood Marshall 44
Division IV=
Region 16=
Botkins 66, DeGraff Riverside 43
Day. Christian 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47
S. Charleston SE 53, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 35
Sidney Lehman 49, Newton Local 34
Miamisburg 83, Riverside Stebbins 49