Lady Panthers get physical to beat Lady Jeeps for sectional title Published 11:38 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — This one must have seemed like a whistling contest or a foul shooting contest.

Turns out it was both.

In a game that had 57 fouls called and 78 free throws attempted, the Chesapeake Lady Panthers beat the South Webster Lady Jeeps 59-43 on Saturday to win the Division 3 sectional title.

Chesapeake (17-6) will now play Wheelersburg at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Athens High School in the district semifinals.

“It was a very physical game. We expected a physical game coming in,” said Lady Panthers coach Chris Ball.

“It got too physical at times, but we did respond. There were a lot of fouls and a lot of fouls shots but we were able to convert on our end.”

Chesapeake was whistled for 28 fouls and had three players foul out while South Webster had 29 fouls and had five players foul out.

The Lady Panthers took advantage of their foul shots as they made 29-of-40 attempts to the Jeeps 16-of-38 shooting.

Kate Ball led Chesapeake with a game hit 23 points including 14-of-18 at the foul line. Brooklyn McComas had a big game with 11 clutch points and Erin Hicks was 6-of-8 at the foul stripe.

Isabella Claxon scored 20 points as she made 9-of-11 free throws. Skylar Zimmerman added 12 points for the Lady Jeeps (13-10).

The Lady Panthers came out of the starting gate and took a 16-7 first quarter lead as Ball scored 8 points while Sophi Hutchinson and Hicks scored 4 points each.

Riley Rayland hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Jeeps.

‘We knew coming in this would be a tough one for us. They beat Rock Hill early in the seasons and won 13 games and played some teams tough in their conference,” said coach Ball.

“We came out and we jumped on them early. We used our quickness and passed a little bit and got it sped up and made some things happen.”

Chesapeake extended the lead to 35-19 at the half as Ball hit a trifecta and went 6-of-8 from the foul line for 9 points in the quarter.

Isabella Claxon scored 5 points and Skylar Zimmerman hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 more points for South Webster.

South Webster could only slice one point off the deficit by outscoring Chesapeake 12-11 in the third quarter with Claxon scoring 6 points.

McComas hit a pair of 3-pointers for Chesapeake.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers converted 11-of-16 free throws with Ball going 6-of-8 and both Robin Isaacs and McComas 2-of-2.

The Lady Jeeps were only 2-of-12 from the line in the quarter. Claxon had a 3-pointer and scored 7 of the 12 points.

Coach Ball said the bench was instrumental in the win with solid performances by McComas, Hannah Webb and Clairynn Romans.

“Sophi (Hutchinson) got in foul trouble early and we sat her for the rest of the first half. McComas hit some big shots and came up big for us. That’s nothing new for us. She can hit shots,” said Ball.

“Hannah Webb played really well and Clairynn Romans hasn’t played a lot for us this year but today she had to and she gave us some good minutes. Erin Hicks did a nice job on Zimmerman and scored 8 points. It was a good team win and a fun day for us.”

South Webster 7 12 12 12 = 43

Chesapeake 16 19 11 13 = 59

SOUTH WEBSTER (13-10): Joanna Angus 0 0 0-0 0, Cailee Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Lancaster 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Claxon 2 0 0-5 4, Isabella Claxon 4 1 9-11 20, Kerith Wright 0 0 2-4 2, Skylar Zimmerman 1 1 7-18 12, Riley Raynard 0 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Murphy 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3 18-38 43. Fouls: 29. Fouled out: A. Claxon, I. Claxon, Wright, Zimmerman, Raynard.

CHESAPEAKE (17-6): Sophi Hutchinson 3 0 3-4 9, Robin Isaacs 1 0 2-2 4, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 1 14-18 23, Brooklyn McComas 0 3 2-2 11, Hannah Webb 1 0 2-6 4, Erin Hicks 1 0 6-8, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4 29-40 59. Fouls: 28. Fouled out: Hutchinson, R. Isaacs, A. Isaacs.