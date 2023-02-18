Lady Pointers battle before falling to Lady Pirates Published 11:16 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WHEELERSBURG — The South Point Lady Pointers were underdogs in Saturday’s Division 3 sectional finals against the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates.

Email newsletter signup

However, the Lady Pointers played more like boxers as they put up a tough fight before losing 50-37 to the Lady Pirates.

“The game was closer than the final score. Our girls fought hard against a good Wheelersburg team. I’m proud of their effort,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams. “And we got a good game offensively from Saratina (Jackson) and everyone played well defensively.”

Madison Whittaker hit three 3-pointers, Annie Coriel had one trey and Lexie Rucker scored 6 of her 8 points as the Lady Pirates took an 18-14 first quarter lead.

Saratina Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Camille Hall had 4 points for the Lady Pointers.

Wheelersburg extended the lead to 27-19 at the half as Whittaker hit another 3-pointer and scored 7 points.

Jackson’s trey and Sarah Mitchell’s basket account for all of South Point’s offense in the quarter.

Each team had 9 points in the third quarter and Wheelersburg still led 36-28.

Hall and Mitchell combined for all 9 points for the Lady Pointers while Makenna Walker scored 5 points including a 3-pointer for the Lady Pirates.

Walker had 6 more points and Macee Eaton got 4 of her 6 points in the fourth quarter as Wheelersburg began to pull away late.

Jackson hit her fourth 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Jasmyn Jones getting the other basket in the quarter for South Point.

Jackson finished with 18 points. Hall added 9 points for the Lady Pointers (10-14).

Whittaker had 8 points and Walker 11 for Wheelersburg (21-2).

South Point 14 5 9 9 = 37

Wheelersburg 18 9 9 14 = 50

SOUTH POINT (10-14): Elizabeth Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 4 0 1-6 9, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 0-2 6, Jasmyn Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Sadler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 3 4 0-0 18. Totals: 12 4 1-8 37. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

WHEELERSBURG (21-2): Mia Vastine 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Whittaker 3 4 0-2 18, Annie Coriell 0 1 0-0 3, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-2 0, Jocelyn Tilley 0 0 2-2 2, Makenna Walker 3 1 2-2 11, Lexie Rucker 4 0 0-0 8, Macee Eaton 3 0 0-2 6. Totals: 14 6 4-10 50. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.