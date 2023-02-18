Redwomen rout Lady Lancers to claim D3 sectional crown Published 10:46 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It’s nice to finally see you again.

The Rock Hill Redwomen did something on Saturday that hadn’t been done in 25 years as they won a sectional title.

The Redowmen rolled past the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers 55-23 to claim the Division 3 sectional basketball championship.

“I am so proud of all these girls. They have worked hard and have earned this. This was a great team effort today and all season,” said Redwomen head coach Eric Bailey.

“We thrilled with winning the sectional, but the is only step one. We have more work ahead of us.”

The Redwomen will now play Leesburg Fairfield in the district semifinals at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Jackson High School.

In a late regular season meeting, Rock Hill beat Fairfield 54-52.

Jlynn Risner led a balanced Rock Hill offense with 16 points. Hazley Matthews and Lola Hankins scored 10 each and Hope Easterling added 9 points.

Rock Hill went ahead 16-11 in the first quarter and never looked back.

J’lynn Risner scored 6 points and Hope Easterling had 5 to pace the Redwomen.

Takira Walker scored 7 of the Lady Lancers points.

The defense took over in the second quarter as Rock Hill outscored the Lady Lancers 22-1 and build an insurmountable 38-12 halftime cushion.

Risner had 8 points, Lola Hankins hit a 3-pointer and score 16 points and Hazley Matthews hit a 3-pointer to spark the Rock Hill offense.

Matthews drained another trifecta and had 7 of Rock Hill’s 16 points in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 54-16.

Rock Hill emptied the bench in the fourth quarter as Federal Hocking outscored the Redwomen 7-1.

Walker had 11 points to lead Federal Hocking (13-9).

Fed. Hocking 11 1 4 7 = 23

Rock Hill 16 22 16 1 = 55

FEDERAL HOCKING (13-9): Tiffany Allen 0 0 1-2 1, Addison Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Juniper Ballew 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Householder 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tabler 0 0 0-0 0, Takira Walker 4 0 3-6 11, Rorie Tabler 0 0 0-0 0, Bella McVey 0 1 0-0 3, Ava Tolson 0 0 0-0 0, Lillian Simpson 1 0 0-1 2, Kyndal Snedden 1 0 2-2 4, Audry Clingenpeel 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1 6-11 23. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Tolson.

ROCK HILL (17-6): Hadyn Bailey 2 0 1-4 5, Blayr Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 4 0 1-1 9, Hazley Matthews 2 2 0-0 10, Lola Hankins 1 1 5-10 10, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Josie Kidd 0 0 3-3 3, Savanna Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 7 0 2-2 16. Totals: 17 3 12-19 55. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.