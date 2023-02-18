Reynolds, Ursuline make connection Published 6:17 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Bri Reynolds had the questions and Ursuline College had the answers.

The Rock Hill Redwomen All-Ohio senior soccer standout went to a camp at Ohio Dominican University where dozens of college coaches including Ohio State were in attendance to watch and take notes.

When the camp concluded, the players met for the opportunity to find out about the different schools and their programs.

“Ursuline said some pretty interesting things at the Q&A afterwards that stuck with me so I reached out to them with an email,” said Reynolds.

“They responded back immediately and said I was one of the few girls that they had their eye on and we were going to reach out. I went for a visit and they offered me the next day.”

That connection at the camp led to Reynolds signing a letter-of-intent to play for the NCAA Division 2 program.

If Ursuline had any questions about Reynolds abilities, all they had to do was look at her resume.

Reynolds is the Rock Hill all-time leading scorer and she’s the Southeast District girls’ leading scorer all-time as well. She is also ranked among state leaders not only in scoring but in assists as well.

Rock Hill head coach Summer Collins said Reynolds career has had an impact throughout the girls soccer program.

“She’s set a huge milestone for years to come for the girls’ program and the boys’ program and the soccer program in general,” said Collins.

“Hopefully, we can keep building at the middle school level and keep getting players interested. She’s a huge reason why girls want to play soccer. She started that. So, I’m just excited to see where it goes from here and how she does at the next level.”

Reynolds has played as an offensive player for Rock Hill but she has spent some time playing a defensive position on her travel team. Ursuline’s current plans are to make Reynolds a midfielder “so I can attack,” she said.

“Overall, (I prefer) offense but I’ve gotten used to defense. But I’m glad that at the ent level they told me where they wanted me and I’m ready to step up and do it.”

Paul Burchett is an assistant coach on a Kentucky-based travel team that has won back-to-back state championships.

The team includes girls from Ashland, Russell and Prestonsburg in Kentucky and Hurricane and Point Pleasant in West Virginia. and he has had the pleasure of coaching Reynolds a great deal of the year.

“Our team is the best girls her age which is U18. They come from all over. It is the best of the best from our area,” said Burchell.

The team plays in national PRO which is the 30 best teams across the United States and Burchett said Reynolds “has been a very valuable member of our team, of course.”

Going from high school and travel ball to the college level will mean an adjustment period of time for Reynolds.

“As a freshman, I don’t know how much playing time I’ll get. My goal is to just work as hard as I can and get to the point where I can play a lot more hopefully my sophomore,” said Reynolds.

“In their conference, they’re sort of middle of the line and toward the top. They’re a pretty good team and I think their team chemistry is really solid. I’m excited for it. It’ll definitely be a different environment.”

Reynolds plans to major in exercise science.