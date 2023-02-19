Application deadline set for candidates to fill Baldridge’s seat Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

Became vacant when 90th District representative appointed as state agriculture director

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-93, this week announced the process and deadline for interested candidates to submit their applications to be considered for the appointment to the vacant 90th District seat, previously held by State Rep. Brian Baldridge.

Baldridge, a Republican from Winchester, stepped down from the Ohio House on Jan. 31 to become the Director of the Department of Agriculture.

The 90th District covers all of Adams and Scioto Counties and a portion of Brown County. The appointment will be for the remainder of the current two-year term, which expires at the end of 2024. The district covered part of Lawrence County, including Ironton, until this year.

Residents of the 90th District wishing to be considered for the appointment must submit a cover letter and resume to HD90Appointment@OhioHouse.gov by close of business on Tuesday, Feb 21. Interviews will be held later in the week.