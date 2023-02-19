County commission meets at Bible college Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

Short session focused on regular business

SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Commission hosted their meeting for this Tuesday at Tri-State Bible College and the short session had little outside of regular weekly business.

Commission president Colton Copley thanked the school for hosting the session.

“It’s a great school and a great group of people here,” he said. “We want think them for being such gracious hosts and letting us be here today.”

The commission routinely takes their meetings on the road to sites across the county.

Copley also spoke of the meeting the commissioners had with U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, on Monday.

Wenstrup, whose district was redrawn to include Lawrence County this year, was in the area this week, meeting with government and business leaders to better acquaint himself with his new constituents.

“It was a great meeting,” Copley said. “I think he got to hear about a lot of great things happening in Lawrence County and heard about needs here. He seemed pretty enthusiastic about helping us. We always want to thank our national representation when they stop by Lawrence County.”

Commissioner Mike Finley also thanked Wenstrup for his service in the military.

“He is a veteran and he has our best interests in mind,” he said.

The county previously fell into the district represented by U.S. Rep Bill Johnson, R-Ohio. Johnson had served as the county’s Congressman for a decade.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday noted it was one of two meetings the commissioners would be having this week with higher officials.

They were next set to meet with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on education issues.

“The three of us are very excited to share our county’s story,” she said.

In business, the commission:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on Feb. 7, as corrected.

• Approved the following Floodplain Permits submitted by the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District: New — 2023-733 Mark Wilson-Filling & grading and stream maintenance projects located across from 14552 St. Rt. 775;

• Approved the appropriations and transfers under $50,000.00 dated Feb. 15, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting county administrator.

• Approved and signed the airport grant in the amount of $4,700 under the matching grant application for general aviation airports for fiscal year 2023 for use at the Lawrence County Airpark Airport. Funds shall be used for Rehabilitate Apron and Taxiway.

• Received and filed the Social Services Data monthly report from Missy Evans, Social Services Administrator.

• Received and filed the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services social services Report for January 2023, submitted by Missy Evans, social services administrator.

• Approve the preliminary resolution to advertise for public viewing and public hearing for 830 ft. Private Road 2482, County Road 1.

• Approved and signed the Ohio Department of Transportations’ annual highway mileage certification for Lawrence County. The current mileage maintained by the county as of 12-31-2022 is 371.687.

• Approved and signed the Subgrant Award Agreement number 2022-JG-A01-6284 project total $24,844.88, submitted by Dave Marcum, Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office.

• Approved Dylan Bentley as proxy for Finley for Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.