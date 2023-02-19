N-Y holds off Lady Hornets upset bid Published 8:41 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Jim Walker



NELSONVILLE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets hadn’t back down from a challenge all season and they didn’t back down on Saturday.

Playing on the road against Nelsonville-York in the Division 3 sectional finals, the Lady Hornets proved to be a tough opponent before falling to the Lady Buckeyes 37-31.

“Nelsonville-York was the TVC league champs so we knew we had to play really well to have a chance,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“Our defense was good enough, holding them to 37 points. Unfortunately, the shooting percentage and turnovers did us in as it did in a lot of our losses.”

Four different players scored as the Lady Buckeyes took an 8-4 first quarter lead.

Kenadee Keaton and Autum Hicks had baskets for Coal Grove.

The Lady Hornets cut the deficit to 15-12 in the second quarter as Kelsey Fraley scored 5 points and Alivia Noel drained a 3-pointer.

Airah Lavy hit a 3-pointer and two foul shots and Emma Fields had a basket for N-Y’s points.

Nelsonville-York extended its lead to 29-23 in the third quarter as Lavy made two more 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

Noel had 4 points, Fraley hit a triple and a foul shot while Jenna Hicks and Noel were 2-of-2 at the line.

Each team had 8 points in the fourth quarter with N-Y’s Brooklyn Richards and Lady each going 2-for-2 at the line while Noel made another trifecta, Fraley had 3 points and Keaton had a basket for the Lady Hornets.

Fraley led Coal Grove with 13 points and Noel scored 10.

Lavy scored a game-high 20 points for Nelsonville-York (18-5).

Despite heavy graduation losses, the Lady Hornets were 11-11 in the regular season before falling in the tournament to N-Y.

“This was a great team to coach. They had great attitudes and gave great effort every day. I think we exceeded most expectations with our 11 wins,” said Miller.

Coal Grove’s Kinsey Keeney was injured in the fourth quarter and transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Coal Grove 4 8 11 8 = 31

Nelsonville 8 7 14 8 = 37

COAL GROVE (11-12): Kelsey Fraley 3 1 4-6 13, Kinsey Keeney0 0 0-0 0, Aliva Noel 1 2 2-3 10, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee keaton 2 0 0-1 4, Jenna Hicks 0 0 2-2 2, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-44 8-12 31. 3-pt goals: 3-12. Rebounds: 14-O, 19-D = 33. Steals: 5. Assists: 5. Turnovers: 21. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (18-5): Cayleigh Dupler 1 0 0-1 2, Alayna Okulich 0 0 0-0 0, Broooklyn Richards 1 0 2-2 4, Kalina Hernandez 1 0 1-2 3, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0 0-0 0, Airah Lavy 3 3 5-5 20, Megan Booth 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 10 3 8-10 37. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.