William VanBibber Published 2:57 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

William VanBibber

William “Bill” E. VanBibber, 86, of South Point, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Heartland, South Point.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lou Owens VanBibber.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.