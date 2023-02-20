William VanBibber

Published 2:57 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

William “Bill” E. VanBibber, 86, of South Point, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Heartland, South Point.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lou Owens VanBibber.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

