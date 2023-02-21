Annis Williams Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Annis Williams

Annis Lee Perry Williams, 96, of Kenova, West Virginia, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Williams.

A funeral service will be noon Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneral.com.