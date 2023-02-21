Flagged traffic on U.S. 23 set for Friday in Russell Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Plan for major delays between rush hours

RUSSELL, KENTUCKY – Traffic changes on US 23 at Russell for utility work – postponed twice now by storms – have been rescheduled for this Friday.

Beginning Friday, after morning rush hour, about 8:30 a.m., utility contractors will deactivate the U.S. 23-Ferry Street traffic signal at the underpass into Russell to work on nearby electric lines and poles.

Email newsletter signup

While the signal is dark, all U.S. 23 traffic will be channeled into one lane each direction and flaggers will direct traffic. Work should be completed and all traffic patterns returned to normal by 5 p.m., before evening rush hour.

Because of US 23’s heavy traffic – as many as 13,000 vehicles pass Russell each day – lengthy traffic backups and delays are expected. Motorists are urged to adjust their travel plans accordingly or seek alternate routes.

The work is being done by Kentucky Power under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit. The traffic changes are necessary to protect utility crews and as a safety precaution for travelers. Please slow down and use caution while in the work zone.