Johnson appointed chair of Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

COLUMBUS—Senate President Matt Huffman, R-12, appointed State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, as chair of the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee.

“It is an honor to serve in this capacity and to bring my expertise of over thirty years as a physician to this committee,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and, as an elected official, bringing the voice of the people into public health decisions.”

Established by Senate Bill 22 during the 134th General Assembly, the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee oversees and advises on actions taken by the governor, the Ohio Department of Health, or any agency in response to a state of emergency.

Johnson’s district covers  Clermont, Brown, Adams, Scioto counties and part of Lawrence County.

