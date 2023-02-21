Lady Dragons breeze past Circleville in district semifinals Published 1:17 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LOGAN — There are a lot of Major League Baseball players who would like to go deep this often.

The Fairland Lady Dragons connected on 14 3-point goals as they route the Circleville Lady Tigers 61-23 in the Division 2 District semifinals on Monday.

Fairland will now play Fairfield Union at 6 p.m. Friday in the district finals at Southeastern High School.

Hitting from downtown the most for Fairland was Bree Allen who made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points.

Tomi Hinkle and Bailey Russell each scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers apiece. Reece Barnitz had a pair of 3-pointers and sister Kamryn Barnitz had the team’s other trifecta.

Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Hinkle, Kamryn Barnitz and Russell also knocked down 3-pointers. Barnitz also had a basket for the other 2 points.

Morgan Blakeman scored 4 points and Maddie Blakeman hit a 3-pointer as Circleville tried to stay close.

But that didn’t work as Fairland took complete control in the second quarter.

Allen was back at it again with a pair of 3-pointers as she scored 8 more points and the lead ballooned to 34-13 at the half.

Hinkle and Russell also made shots from beyond the arc.

The Lady Dragons continued to add to their lead as they extended the lead to an insurmountable 55-21.

Reece Barnitz drained a pair of trifectas while Hinkle and Russell each hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points. Allen made her fifth 3-pointer.

The scoring slowed to a near standstill in the fourth quarter as Fairland outscored Circleville 6-2.

Addison Godby scored 4 points and Isa Taliaferro added 2 more for Fairland’s total.

Maddie Blakeman had 10 points for Circleville (19-5).

Circleville 9 4 8 2 = 23

Fairland 19 15 21 6 = xx

CIRCLEVILLE (19-5): Morgan Blakeman 3 0 1-2 7, Faith Yancey 1 0 1-3 2, Makya Cockerham 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Blakeman 2 2 0-0 10, Peyton Hughes 0 0 0-0 0, Maddux Bigam 0 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Perini 0 0 0-0 0, Kayla Fleck 0 0 0-0 0, Taegan Retherford 0 0 0-0 0, Ayla Carmichael 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby McConnell 1 0 1-2 3, Addisyn Ndayitwayeko 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2 3-6 23. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (24-0): Taegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 1 0 0-1 2, Addison Godby 3 0 0-0 6, Reece Barnitz 0 2 0-0 6, Audrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 2 5 0-0 19, Tomi Hinkle 1 3 0-0 11, Kamryn Barnitz 1 1 1-2 6, Bailey Russell 1 3 0-0 11, Avery Byars 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 14 1-3 61. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.