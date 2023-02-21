South Point Pointers 7th Grade wins OVCMS Basketball Championship
Published 1:21 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023
The South Point Pointers seventh grade team won the Ohio Valley Conference Middle School regular season and tournament championships for the 2022-23 school year. Members of the team are: standing from left to right, head coach Cody Runyon, Logan McFann, Garrett Fields, Logan Clay, Caesy Pope, George McDaniels, Justin Hughes, Carson Gooch, Elye Patterson, Braxton Chapman, assistant coach Cody Taylor, Braxton Midkiff, Braylon Fulks and assistant coach Tevin Smith’ front row from left to right are cheerleaders, Serenity Hale, Kaylee Stidham, GiGi Arthur, Lauren, Morgan Johnson and Maddy Hallett. Not pictured was assistant coach Doug Graham. (Photo submitted)