Tuesday’s OHSAA Boys Basketball Scores

Published 11:40 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball Scores

Regular Season

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 69, S. Point 56

Middlefield Cardinal 79, Ashtabula St. John 53

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Rittman 41

Troy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 31

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 54, Middletown 36

Cin. Princeton 73, Loveland 47

Cin. Sycamore 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 47

Cin. Western Hills 73, Kings Mills Kings 66

Clayton Northmont 65, Piqua 46

Kettering Fairmont 63, Beavercreek 41

Division II=

Region 5=

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Beloit W. Branch 60

Canfield 69, Hubbard 40

Chardon NDCL 83, Madison 65

Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Jefferson Area 46

Cle. Benedictine 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 28

Cle. VASJ 50, Norton 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Mogadore Field 30

Gates Mills Hawken 75, Youngs. East 48

Geneva 49, Can. South 45

Orange 45, Poland Seminary 41

Streetsboro 63, Painesville Harvey 58

Struthers 64, Salem 60

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Region 6=

Akr. East 82, Cle. Collinwood 43

Oberlin Firelands 54, Medina Buckeye 53

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 62, Hebron Lakewood 34

Carrollton 54, Warsaw River View 32

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Sparta Highland 44

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Rayland Buckeye 19

Johnstown 44, Newark Licking Valley 27

Lisbon Beaver 49, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Minerva 70, McConnelsville Morgan 66, OT

New Concord John Glenn 60, Steubenville 58

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 84, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Hamilton Badin 57

Cin. Taft 112, Blanchester 26

Cin. Woodward 72, Wilmington 14

Day. Meadowdale 56, Urbana 50, OT

Granville 54, Whitehall-Yearling 46

Kettering Alter 64, Bellbrook 40

London 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 44, Day. Carroll 39

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Manchester 67, E. Can. 51

Atwater Waterloo 55, Columbiana Crestview 50

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Mantua Crestwood 46

Louisville Aquinas 89, Orrville 67

Mentor Lake Cath. 79, Mineral Ridge 64

Ravenna SE 59, Campbell Memorial 51

Smithville 69, Wellington 34

Youngs. Liberty 64, Conneaut 50

Youngs. Mooney 51, Cortland Lakeview 39

Region 10=

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Independence 50

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52

Can. Cent. Cath. 75, Bard Early College H.S. 28

Collins Western Reserve 49, Oak Harbor 43

Columbus Grove 57, Van Buren 31

Creston Norwayne 88, Campus Intl 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Rockford Parkway 36

Genoa Area 54, Bucyrus Wynford 47

Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 32

Liberty Center 62, Hicksville 44

Lorain Clearview 81, Sullivan Black River 75

Region 11=

Belpre 70, Frankfort Adena 68

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60, Belmont Union Local 58

Chesapeake 45, Pomeroy Meigs 43

Coshocton 70, Bellaire 66

Ironton Rock Hill 49, Oak Hill 22

Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Martins Ferry 53

Lucasville Valley 83, W. Union 30

Lynchburg-Clay 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

Malvern 83, Richmond Edison 35

McDermott Scioto NW 58, Southeastern 46

Nelsonville-York 62, Wellston 28

Portsmouth 57, Peebles 44

Portsmouth W. 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 49

Proctorville Fairland 98, Chillicothe Huntington 62

Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Barnesville 23

Wheelersburg 67, Crooksville 27

Williamsport Westfall 75, Piketon 63

Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 23

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 67, Day. Stivers 43

Cin. Gamble Montessori 50, Batavia Clermont NE 30

Jamestown Greeneview 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 46

Lewistown Indian Lake 52, Anna 49

New Lebanon Dixie 56, Waynesville 45, OT

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 61, Loudonville 46

Cortland Maplewood 61, Lisbon David Anderson 60

Elyria Open Door 79, Jeromesville Hillsdale 75

Kidron Cent. Christian 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53

Kinsman Badger 72, Fairport Harbor Harding 59

Lucas 64, Mansfield St. Peter’s 28

McDonald 54, Southington Chalker 18

Mogadore 58, Leetonia 10

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Heartland Christian 22

Sandusky St. Mary 46, Plymouth 44

Wellsville 82, Warren Lordstown 35

Windham 85, Orwell Grand Valley 78

Region 14=

Ada 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38

Delphos St. John’s 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Ft. Recovery 57, New Knoxville 30

Gorham Fayette 44, Montpelier 41

Lima Perry 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

McComb 64, Fremont St. Joseph 56

Miller City 57, Leipsic 47

Pettisville 43, Edgerton 34

St. Henry 65, Minster 53

Sycamore Mohawk 61, N. Baltimore 14

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 54, Newcomerstown 8

Caldwell 60, Beallsville 14

Hannibal River 83, Bridgeport 32

Sarahsville Shenandoah 64, Toronto 41

Shadyside 44, New Matamoras Frontier 33

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44, Strasburg-Franklin 37

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37

Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54

Region 16=

Russia 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 22

S. Charleston SE 59, Day. Christian 45

Region 1=

Holland Springfield 59, Mansfield Madison 52

N. Ridgeville 85, Parma 55

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 82, Tol. Waite 34

Region 2=

Elyria 73, Wooster 60

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Hilliard Darby 47

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65, Marion Harding 41

Dublin Jerome 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Canal Winchester 59

Grove City 68, Cols. Mifflin 48

Hilliard Bradley 78, Cols. Whetstone 42

Lancaster 39, Dublin Scioto 29

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Logan 27

Newark 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 69, OT

Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 37

Pickerington Cent. 67, West 29

Pickerington N. 38, Mt. Vernon 36

Reynoldsburg 59, Cols. Northland 58

South 58, Worthington Kilbourne 44

Westerville N. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 32

Westerville S. 84, Groveport-Madison 57

Cin. Moeller 44, Hamilton 36

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Withrow 50

