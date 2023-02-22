Dolly Williams

Dolly Williams

Dolly Mae Williams, 64, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, OH with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

