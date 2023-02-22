Former South Point chaplain Van Bibber dies

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Former South Point chaplain Bill Van Bibber, seated, is honored by the South Point council in April 2019, two months after his retirement from his position. Van Bibber died Sunday at age 86. Pictured with Van Bibber are Jerry Boggs, left, who will take over the duties as chaplain, and Mayor Jeff Gaskin. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Van Bibber was 86

SOUTH POINT – The village of South Point is mourning the loss of a longtime resident who served as their chaplain for more than a decade.

Bill Van Bibber, who retired from the position in 2019, died Sunday at age 86.

“He was absolutely an outstanding person,” council member Mary Cogan, who knew Van Bibber for nearly three decades, said. “He and his wife were awesome.”

Van Bibber, who was retired from ARMCO Steel, was affiliated with a few churches in the region and worked with Appalachian Children’s Ministries.

The village honored him for his service upon his retirement in 2019, when he was followed in the position by Jerry Boggs.

“Those of us who knew Bill are heartbroken,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said. “Bill was a true servant of the people.”

The former chaplain was the son of the late Amos and Mabel VanBibber. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lou Owens VanBibber; four children, Tracy VanBibber, Billy Joe VanBibber, Philip Bradley, and Missy Bradley; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are set for 6 p.m. today at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

