Ironton beats Sheridan 71-65 to reach sectional finals Published 10:34 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

Pick your poison.

The Sheridan Generals decided to take away Ironton’s Shaun Terry and they did for a large part of the game. But Braden Schreck proved to be arsenic.

Schreck scored 25 points including two clutch free throws with seven seconds left to clinch 71-65 win over the Generals in the Division 2 sectional semifinals.

Terry finished with 15 points with 13 coming in the second half including key putback that resulted in a 3-point play with 45 seconds left and put Ironton up 65-63.

“(Terry) struggled tonight, but they put (Reed Coconis} who is a senior on him and Shaun is just a sophomore. (Coconis) is a heck of a player so that’s a compliment to Shaun. We told Shaun they would probably do something with him,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

“Braden is a little harder to take out because he can post up and play inside or out. Shaun made two huge plays when we needed him and Braden was just outstanding all night.”

Besides his points, Schreck also had 10 rebounds and five assists as Ironton improved to 17-6.

Ironton had four players in double figures. Terry finished with 15 points — 13 in the second half — and four assists while Landen Wilson scored 12 and Ethan White had 11 points and six rebounds.

“These are the Kardiac Kids. They’re winners,” said coach Chris Barnes. “(Sheridan) is a sectional championship caliber team. They were the district runners-up last year with three guys back. They can flat out play.”

Coconis had 16 points with Evan Anderson scoring 12 on four 3-pointers and A.J. Winders adding 11.

“I’ve seen probably 10 films and never seen (Anderson) in a game. I don’t know where he came from, but give them credit. Coconis is a very good player. He breaks you down. Anderson’s points were because of Coconis,” said coach Barnes.

“They drove three hours and were late and then played like that. They’re a good team.”

Ironton will play at New Lexington on Saturday in the sectional finals. New Lexington beat Jackson 40-29.

“New Lexington is the number one defensive team in the state. They give ups bout 40 a game,” said coach Barnes. “They’re good, but we’re ready to go. It just gets harder and harder in this division.”

Ironton led 18-14 after the first quarter and 31-27 at the half. The Fighting Tigers biggest lead was 16-10 after a layup by Schreck in the first quarter.

White hit a 3-pointer that gave Ironton a 31-24 lead —its biggest the half — but Anderson answered before the buzzer and it was 31-27 at the break.

A 3-point play by Wilson gave Ironton a 41-32 lead with 407 on the third quarter clock.

Schreck got 3 points and Ironton held its biggest lead of the game at 44-33 at the 3:03 mark.

But an 8-foot bank shot from straight away that closed the gap to 49-46 to end the quarter.

A 10-footer by Coconis with 5:22 to play gave Sheridan its first lead at 55-53 and a putback by Cade Sheridan gave the Generals a 62-57 lead.

Ironton took over and closed the game with a 14-3 run that saw Terry make a follow up shot, get fouled and make the free throw as Ironton took the lead for good at 65-63.

Wilson hit two free throws with 26 seconds left and it was 67-63.

Coconis cut the deficit to 65-64 but Schreck grabbed a loose ball on the floor and was fouled with seven seconds to play. He hit both free throws for a 69-65 lead.

The Generals missed a shot and White got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with three seconds to go.

Ironton was 21-of-24 from the foul line including 10-of-11 in the fourth quarter.

Sheridan 14 13 19 19 = 65

Ironton 18 13 18 22 = 71

SHERIDAN (14-8): Raine Rodich 3 0 1-2 7, A.J. Winders 1 2 3-4 11, Reed Coconis 5 1 3-6 16, Blake Turnes 3 1 0-0 9, Reid Packer 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Sheridan 2 0 0-0 4, Evan Anderson 0 4 0-0 12, Andon Hammer 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 25-54 7-12 65. 3-pt goals: 8-21. Rebounds: 6-O, 16-D = 2. Assists: 11. Steals: 4. Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Rodich (0:03 4th).

IRONTON (16-6): Lincoln Barnes 4 0 0-0 8, Shaun Terry 3 1 6-6 15, Landen Wilson 2 1 5-6 12, Braden Schreck 10 0 5-6 25, Ethan White 0 2 5-6 11, Hayden Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-47 21-24 71. 3-pt goals: 4-12. Rebounds: 8-O, 22-D = 30 (Schreck 10, White 6, Barnes 4). Assists: 10 (Schreck 5, Terry 4). Steals: 2 (White, Terry). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.