Panthers hold off Marauders to win sectional game Published 1:32 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The young Chesapeake Panthers learned another lesson on Tuesday. When you have a nice lead, never shift into cruise control. Give it the gas.

The Panthers had a 15-point halftime lead and then held on to edge the Meigs Marauders 45-43 in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

The Panthers’ Jacob Daniels hit a 3-pointer and six different players scored as they took a 14-7 first quarter lead.

Braylon Harrison hit a 3-pointer for the Marauders.

The lead went to 31-16 in the second quarter as Daniels hit another trey and scored 5 points while Dannie Maynard drained a trifecta and scored 4 points and both Caleb Cox and Kaden Perkins went 2-for-2 at the foul line.

Harrison had 4 more points for Meigs.

With Chesapeake leaving the better part of its offense in the locker room, Meigs outscored the Panthers 11-5 in the third quarter to get within 36-27. Cayden Gheen and Harrison each had 3-pointers in the rally.

Maynard had 3 points and Jacob Skeens 2 points to account for the Panthers’ total.

Meigs outscored the Panthers again in the fourth quarter 16-9 but fell short in their comeback bid.

Brody Butcher scored 9 points including a 3-pointer and 2-of-2 at the line. Harrison was 3-of-4 from the foul line and Dustin Vance had 4 points.

But the Panthers refused to lose as Skeens scored 5 points, Maynard had 3 points with Kaden Perkins sinking a free throw as they held on to win.

Chesapeake was only able to convert 3-of-7 free throw attempts in the quarter.

Maynard and Skeens scored 11 points each to lead the Panthers (9-14) who play at Wheelersburg on Friday in the sectional finals at 7 p.m.

Meigs (6-15) was led by Harrison and Butcher with 14 points each.

Meigs 7 9 11 16 = 43

Chesapeake 14 17 5 9 = 45

POMEROY MEIGS (6-15): Conlee Burnem 1 0 0-0 2, Griffin Cleland 0 0 0-0 0, Cayden Gheen 1 1 0-0 5, Braylon Harrison 2 2 4-5 14, Brody Butcher 4 1 3-3 14, Quintin Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Dustin Vance 3 0 2-3 8, Garrett Roberts 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4 9-11 43. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Burner.

CHESAPEAKE (9-14): Caleb Cox 1 0 2-2 4, Kaden Perkins 1 0 3-3 5, Dannie Maynard 2 1 4-10 11, Jacob Daniels 1 2 0-0 8, Braxton Oldaker 0 0 0-0 0, Philip Thacker 1 1 1-2 6, Kaiden Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skeens 5 0 1-2 11. Totals: 11 4 11-19 45. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.