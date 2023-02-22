Redmen use strong defensive effort to beat Oaks Published 1:26 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — As Hannibal Smith always said on the TV show The A-Team, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

The defensive plan the Rock Hill Redmen used worked to perfection led by Brayden Adams who held the Oaks’ leading scorer Kade Kinzel to 4 points in a 49-22 rout of Oak Hill in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

“The kids really bought into the game plan and followed it to the letter,” said Redmen coach Gordy Collins.

“Oak Hill likes to slow it down to a crawl and if they get up on you 6 to 8 points early, you have a hard time coming back on therm. But we played great defense and had a great all-around team effort.”

No player for the Oaks scored more than 3 points in any quarter.

Rock Hill (10-13) will now play at Zane Trace on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the sectional finals.

Adams drained a pair of 3-pointers and Blake Porter also hit a trey as Rock Hill took a 13-3 lead in the first quarter.

Gavin Howell hit a 3-pointer for the Oak’s only score.

The lead grew to 23-8 at the half as Noah Doddridge scored 6 points for the Redmen. Victor Day and Porter added baskets.

Rock Hill extended its lead to 33-15 after three quarters as Porter went 4-of-6 at the foul line and Izzak Cox, Doddridge and Day each had a basket.

The Redmen outscored the Oaks 16-7 in the fourth quarter as Porter hit a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws, Doddridge scored 6 points including 4-of-4 from the line and Landon “Lando” Harper drilled a trifecta.

Reagan Michael had a 3-pointer for the Oaks.

Doddridge led the Redmen with 16 points, Porter scored 14 and Day added 8 points.

Oak Hill 3 5 7 7 = 22

Rock Hill 13 10 10 16 = 49

OAK HILL (8-15): Garrett McKinness 0 0 0-0 0, Andy Meldick 1 0 0-0 2, A.J.Harrison 1 0 0-0 2, Kade Kinzel 2 0 0-0 4, Aidan Hall 1 0 2-3 4, Gavin Howell 0 1 0-0 3, Reagan Michael 0 1 0-0 3, Evan Fisher 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 7 2 2-3 22. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (10-13): Noah Doddridge 5 0 6-6 16, Brayden Adams 0 2 0-0 6, Izzak Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Victor Day 3 0 2-2 8, Blake Porter 1 2 6-11 14, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Harper 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 5 14-19. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.