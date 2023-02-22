Southeast Ohio District 13 Coaches’ Basketball Teams
Published 6:17 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Southeast Ohio District 13
Coaches’ Basketball Team
Boys’ Divisions 1&2
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander Sr.
Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Sr.
Braden Schreck, Ironton So.
Alex Kendall, Marietta Jr.
Garrett Brown, Vinton County Jr.
Trent Taylor, Warren Jr.
Second Team
Player, School Gr.
Evan Jarvis, Jackson Sr.
Shaun Terry, Ironton So.
Nathan Shadik, Athens Sr.
Julian Stadelman, Warren So.
Brody Fellure, Gallipolis Sr.
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
A.J. Graham, Marietta Sr.
Boston Campbell, Jackson Jr.
Simon Pierce, Logan Sr.
Jarce Lambert, Gallipolis Sr.
Cobra Sharp, Vinton County So.
Ethan White, Ironton Sr.
Kade Alderman, River Valley Sr.
Jack Davidson, Vinton County Sr.
Landon Wheatley, Athens Sr.
Zach Barnhouse, Alexander Sr.
Bradyn Cain, Vinton County Sr.
Player of the Year
Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander
Coach of the Year
N.J. Knight, Vinton County
Boys’ Division 3
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Caleb Lovely, South Point Jr.
Cyan Ervin, Wellston Sr.
J.D. Thacker, Fairland Sr.
Owen Johnson, Coal Grove So.
Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York Jr.
Tucker Liston, Belpre Sr.
Second Team
Player, School Gr.
Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake Jr.
Chase Allen, Fairland Jr.
Braylon Harrison, Meigs Jr.
Kade Kinzel, Oak Hill Sr.
Jordan Ermalovich, South Point Sr.
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
Brody Buchanan, Fairland So.
Cayden Gheen, Meigs So.
Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Xander Dornon, South Point Sr.
Trent Morrissey, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Xathan Haney, South Point Sr.
Gunner harmon, Wellston Sr.
Will Davis, Fairland Jr.
Player of the Year
Caleb Lovely, South Point
Coach of the Year
Travis Wise, South Point
Boys’ Division 4
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking Jr.
Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford Jr.
Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley So.
Tanner Boothe, South Gallia Jr.
Michael Clark, Trimble Jr.
Erikai Jackson, St. Joseph Sr.
Caden Chapman, Federal Hocking Sr.
Second Team
Player, School Gr.
Drew Airhart, Federal Hocking Jr.
Noah Cremeans, South Gallia Jr.
Cruz Brinager, Southern Sr.
Billy Ward, Federal Hocking Sr.
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
Jace Bullington, Eastern Sr.
Braden Corn, Symmes Valley Sr.
Logan Doughty, Miller So.
Chip Adams, Waterford Jr.
Kai Coleman, St. Joseph Sr.
Brycen Stanley, South Gallia Jr.
Wesley Neal, St. Joseph So.
Cole Wright, Trimble Jr.
Bryce Dorsey, Miller Fr.
Brayden Otto, Southern Jr.
Player of the Year
Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking
Coach of the Year
Travis Thompson, Federal Hocking
Girls’ Divisions 1&2
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland Sr.
Bree Allen, Fairland Jr.
T.J. Carpenter, Jackson Jr.
Alex Frazee, Warren Sr.
Asa Holcombe, Athens So.
Leigha Lauer, Marietta So.
Second Team
Player, School Gr.
Kenzie Davis, Jackson Jr.
Addison Godby, Fairland Fr.
Riley Medley, Marietta Sr.
Bailey Russell, Fairland Fr.
Mattie Walburn, Jackson Jr.
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
Alyssa Baker, Marietta So.
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland So.
Kylee Bruce, Fairland Jr.
Ella Chapman, Athens Fr.
Sophie Cochran, Warren Sr.
Makenzie Daubermire, Logan So.
Tess Hafner, Warren Sr.
Danika Mahaffrey, Logan So.
Lindsey Riddle, Vinton County Sr.
Raylen Shotwell, Warren Jr.
Laken Williams, Vinton County Jr.
Emily Zuber, Athens Sr.
Player of the Year
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland
Coach of the Year
Jon Buchanan, Fairland
Girls’ Division 3
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York Jr.
Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake Fr.
Rylee Lisle, Meigs Sr.
Madison Potts, Wellston Jr.
Brooklyn Richards, Nelsonville-York Sr.
Takira Walker, Federal Hocking Fr.
Second Team
Player, School Gr.
Kate Ball, Chesapeake So.
Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove Sr.
Camille Hall, South Point Jr.
Jen Parker, Meigs Sr.
Evan Williams, Ironton Sr.
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
Haley Alloway, Belpre Sr.
Kimberly Aubrey, Wellston Jr.
Hayley Edwards, River Valley Fr.
Kaylee Hudnall, Alexander Fr.
Saratina Jackson, South Point So.
Kinsey Keeney, Coal Grove Jr.
Isabel Morgan, Ironton Sr.
Kyndal Snedden, Federal Hocking Jr.
Julia Way, Belpre Fr.
Player of the Year
Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York
Coach of the Year
Mark Truax, Nelsonville-York
Girls’ Division 4
First Team
Player, School Gr.
Erica Durst, Eastern Meigs Sr.
Laykyn Jones, Waterford Jr.
Morgan Lyons, South Gallia Jr.
Kendall Sury, Waterford So.
Tori Triplett, South Gallia Jr.
Second Team
Player, School Gr.
Bre Allen, Miller Sr.
Emma Clary, South Gallia So.
Rilynn Fouts, Trimble Fr.
Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley Jr.
Avery Wagner, Waterford So.
Honorable Mention
Player, School Gr.
Gracie Damron, St. Joseph Sr.
Juli Durst, Eastern Meigs Jr.
Jordan Ellison, Symmes Valley Jr.
Madi Hiener, Waterford Sr.
Jaylee Orsborne, Trimble So.
Hope Reed, Eastern Meigs Jr.
Kiersten Rose, Southern Fr.
Madison Summers, South Gallia So.
Mia Weber, St. Joseph So.
Lindsey Wells, South Gallia Jr.
Player of the Year
Sydney Reynolds, Eastern Meigs
Coach of the Year
Cory Small, South Gallia