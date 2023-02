William Cochran Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

William Cochran

William “Bill” Lee Cochran, 55, of Franklin Furnace, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his residence.

There will be a burial in Haverhill Cemetery in Franklin Furnace at a later date at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.