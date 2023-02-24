Black history museum says donations will be matched in February

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, located at 901 Kilgore Drive in Ashland, will have its grand opening on April 22. (Submitted photo)

A Black history museum, the first in the Tri-State and set to open in April, has announced that donations will be matched for Black History Month in February.

The CB Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum announced in a press release that an anonymous donor will match any donation, up to $10,000, made in February.

The museum, located at 901 Kilgore Dr. in Ashland, Kentucky,  will have a grand opening on April 22.

For more information, visit www.ashlandblackhistory.com.

