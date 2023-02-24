Brett Tawney Published 1:12 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Brett A. Tawney, 52, of South Point, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Noreen Wilson Tawney.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Jay Ross officiating. Burial will be at White Cottage Cemetery, South Point.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday and 10–11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Brett has asked friends and family that have antique vehicles to drive them for the funeral for one last ride together.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.