C.J. Mentz

C.J. Mentz, 20, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Apostolic Life Cathedral in Huntington, West Virginia with burial to follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

