Kinsey makes history but Herd loses at Old Dominion Published 11:11 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

NORFOLK, Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (24-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) fell in its regular-season finale, 71-67, to the Old Dominion Monarchs (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) on the road in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday.

“Four points,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said when asked what difference in the game was. “We didn’t close it out well. It wasn’t one of our best games. We had a hard time finding good shots.”

Taevion Kinsey, who had 22 points in the contest, made program history on Friday night. Nine seconds into the second half, the Columbus, Ohio, native made his third shot of the night and 1,001st of his career. The make pushed Kinsey past Skip Henderson’s mark of 1,000 made shots for most in program history.

Email newsletter signup

Andrew Taylor finished in a tie for the game-high in scoring at 23 points while grabbing five rebounds. Kinsey finished with a game-high five assists.

Freshman Micah Handlogten rejected four shots in the contest.

Notes

Kinsey has scored 20 or more points in each of the last five games. He has 13 games of at least 20 points and five assists this season. The fifth-year senior sits at 2,624 points for his career. He is 15 points from passing Jon Elmore’s program mark of 2,638.

Kinsey’s four rebounds give him 751 in his career, tying Ken Lebanowski for 10th most in program history.

Handlogten now has 72 blocks this season, tied with Jannson William’s mark in 2018-19 for fourth most in a season.

Taylor has 200 steals in his career and 66 this season after having a pair against the Monarchs. The Corbin, Kentucky, native joined Skip Henderson and Jarrod West as the only players in program history with 200 steals and his season mark ties C.J. Burks 66 steals in 2018-19 for fifth most in program history.

UP NEXT

The Herd will be the third seed in 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. It will play at 6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST against a to-be-determined opponent on Saturday.

FG FT Reb MARSHALL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Anochili-Killen 35 3-5 2-2 0-3 1 3 8 Handlogten 31 3-4 2-2 1-8 2 5 8 Curfman 33 1-7 0-0 0-1 3 1 3 Kinsey 34 5-14 11-14 1-4 5 3 22 Taylor 40 8-25 4-4 0-5 3 2 23 Conner 19 0-0 0-0 1-9 0 2 0 Fricks 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3 Miladinovic 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Totals 200 21-56 19-22 3-30 14 16 67

Percentages: FG .375, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Taylor 3-10, Fricks 1-1, Kinsey 1-3, Curfman 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Handlogten 4, Anochili-Killen 3, Kinsey).

Turnovers: 11 (Taylor 5, Handlogten 3, Curfman, Kinsey, Miladinovic).

Steals: 6 (Curfman 2, Taylor 2, Handlogten, Kinsey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb OLD DOMINION Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Williams 25 3-8 0-0 3-7 1 4 6 Gill 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Jenkins 31 8-14 4-5 2-6 4 4 23 Long 38 4-13 1-4 3-13 3 4 9 Scott-Grayson 30 4-9 4-5 0-5 2 3 13 Essien 26 3-6 1-2 2-2 3 0 8 Smith 16 2-8 0-0 1-4 0 0 5 Fields 15 3-6 1-3 4-5 0 1 7 Stines 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Totals 200 27-66 11-19 15-42 13 16 71

Percentages: FG .409, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jenkins 3-4, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Essien 1-3, Smith 1-5, Stines 0-1, Long 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Williams 3, Essien 2, Jenkins 2, Long 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Fields, Smith).

Steals: 8 (Fields 2, Long 2, Essien, Jenkins, Scott-Grayson, Stines).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marshall 35 32 — 67 Old Dominion 28 43 — 71

A–645 (8,472).