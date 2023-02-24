Knipp takes oath for another term Published 12:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Lawrence County Auditor Paul David Knipp was sworn in for another term of office last week. Administering the oath was Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley. Knipp was appointed to the position in 2019 by the Lawrence County Republican Party Central Committee, after his predecessor, Jason Stephens, resigned to take the position of state representative. Knipp was later elected to a full term and then re-elected last year after running unopposed.