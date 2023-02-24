Linda Little

Linda Little

Linda Sue Little, 52, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Russell, 901 Ashland Drive, Russell, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating.

