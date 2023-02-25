Friday’s OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Scores

Published 12:24 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Boys Basketball Scores

Regular Season

SPIRE 55, HA Prep, N.C. 36

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Tol. St. Francis 52, Holland Springfield 43

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 77, Tiffin Columbian 47

Region 3=

Delaware Hayes 76, Reynoldsburg 73

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 40

Dublin Coffman 63, South 51

Dublin Jerome 63, Pataskala Licking Hts. 49

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Cols. Independence 33

Grove City 67, Cols. DeSales 43

Hilliard Bradley 68, Marysville 40

Hilliard Davidson 53, Westerville Cent. 50, 2OT

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Chillicothe 25

Newark 58, New Albany 36

Pickerington Cent. 82, Galloway Westland 32

Pickerington N. 45, Thomas Worthington 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 72, Lancaster 30

Westerville N. 62, Cols. Briggs 18

Westerville S. 58, Cols. Walnut Ridge 44

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 47, Cin. Sycamore 45, OT

Cin. Princeton 75, Cin. Western Hills 65

Fairfield 58, Cin. St. Xavier 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Miamisburg 61

Kettering Fairmont 59, Clayton Northmont 53

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 72, Bedford 43

Alliance 81, Geneva 54

Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 62

Bay Village Bay 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 46

Canfield 58, Alliance Marlington 44

Cle. Benedictine 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 59

Cle. Glenville 67, Parma Padua 62

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Akr. Coventry 30

E. Cle. Shaw 61, Tallmadge 52

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Struthers 40

Girard 50, Gates Mills Hawken 40

Rocky River 75, Cle. E. Tech 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Orange 38

Youngs. Ursuline 61, Streetsboro 28

Region 6=

Akr. East 83, Warrensville Hts. 46

Richfield Revere 81, Peninsula Woodridge 66

Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Medina Buckeye 46

Sheffield Brookside 77, LaGrange Keystone 66

Wauseon 68, Tol. Woodward 50

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 69, East 22

Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59

Cols. Bexley 40, Johnstown 37

Cols. Eastmoor 72, Bishop Hartley 66

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 79, Cols. Centennial 46

Caledonia River Valley 74, Cols. Linden-McKinley 62

Day. Dunbar 47, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38

Granville 50, Bloom-Carroll 44

Kettering Alter 69, Day. Meadowdale 51

London 41, Plain City Jonathan Alder 37

Division III=

Region 9=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 45

Atwater Waterloo 33, Newton Falls 31

Beachwood 83, Garrettsville Garfield 56

Brookfield 62, Ravenna SE 48

Canfield S. Range 56, Hanoverton United 17

Chagrin Falls 65, Wickliffe 29

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 105, Youngs. Liberty 64

Columbiana 85, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Akr. Manchester 34

Fairview 85, Wooster Triway 60

Kirtland 49, Burton Berkshire 46

Louisville Aquinas 65, Columbia Station Columbia 45

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Warren Champion 39

Smithville 74, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 30

Youngs. Mooney 63, Rootstown 29

Region 10=

Ashland Crestview 58, Genoa Area 53

Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Brooklyn 37

Castalia Margaretta 56, Collins Western Reserve 42

Creston Norwayne 80, Massillon Tuslaw 29

Doylestown Chippewa 76, Lorain Clearview 63

Findlay Liberty-Benton 38, Carey 37

Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Apple Creek Waynedale 42

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Delta 40

Oregon Stritch 69, Milan Edison 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

Spencerville 66, Columbus Grove 47

Swanton 60, Liberty Center 51

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 89, Metamora Evergreen 53

Region 11=

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, OT

Malvern 77, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53

Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Coshocton 36

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49

Region 12=

Casstown Miami E. 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 51

Jamestown Greeneview 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 49

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cortland Maplewood 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50

Dalton 81, Middlefield Cardinal 63

Elyria Open Door 65, Ashland Mapleton 56

Kinsman Badger 41, New Middletown Spring. 38

Lowellville 43, Hartville Lake Center Christian 41

Lucas 59, New London 28

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Sandusky St. Mary 30

Richmond Hts. 106, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 22

Vienna Mathews 53, Bristol 50

Windham 66, Wellsville 64

Region 14=

Antwerp 48, Pettisville 39

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, McComb 37

Convoy Crestview 70, Miller City 40

Ft. Recovery 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50

Hamler Patrick Henry 52, Gorham Fayette 29

Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Ada 38

New Bremen 76, Lima Perry 45

St. Henry 72, Lima Temple Christian 47

Sycamore Mohawk 79, Arcadia 38

Region 15=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 85, New Boston Glenwood 52

Beaver Eastern 63, Glouster Trimble 37

Berlin Hiland 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 30

Caldwell 75, Shadyside 43

Franklin Furnace Green 62, Ironton St. Joseph 44

Hannibal River 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31

Latham Western 66, Waterford 46

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 37

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41

Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Manchester 44

Strasburg-Franklin 68, Zanesville Rosecrans 52

Region 16=

Russia 53, Botkins 38

Troy Christian 61, S. Charleston SE 51

Bowling Green 49, Sylvania Northview 45, OT

Findlay 58, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34

Lima Sr. 81, Fremont Ross 59

Perrysburg 69, Oregon Clay 36

Tol. Start 44, Sylvania Southview 42

Tol. Whitmer 78, Tol. Bowsher 61

Centerville 76, Sidney 25

Cin. Anderson 59, Mason 54

Defiance 53, Celina 42

Lexington 58, Willard 56

Lima Shawnee 82, Napoleon 74

Mansfield Sr. 64, Bellevue 59

Port Clinton 67, Tol. Scott 62, 2OT

Rossford 32, Maumee 20

Sandusky 67, Sandusky Perkins 60

Shelby 70, Ontario 48

St. Marys Memorial 75, Fostoria 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 80, Tol. Rogers 49

Van Wert 65, Elida 34

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

Archbold 61, Defiance Tinora 46

Bluffton 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 42

Huron 61, Northwood 37

Mogadore 59, Oberlin 48

Monroeville 64, Attica Seneca E. 56

Norwalk St. Paul 45, Lakeside Danbury 44

Warren JFK 84, McDonald 43

Arlington 58, Old Fort 47, OT

Defiance Ayersville 44, Tol. Maumee Valley 34

Delphos St. John’s 52, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 42

Ottoville 50, Continental 40

Tol. Christian 56, Stryker 48

Vanlue 50, Tiffin Calvert 37

