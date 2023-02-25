A dog named Bear needs a lot of help Published 5:46 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

I have been playing with the Artificial Intelligence story writer. I decided to see what story it came up with for a recent patient that we had. The AI story and my comments are below.

Once upon a time, in a small rural town, there lived a friendly and loyal dog named Bear. Bear’s dad was a hardworking man who struggled to make ends meet. Despite his struggles, he always made sure that Bear was well-fed and taken care of.

[Not a bad opening.]

One day, Bear’s dad was working in his candle-making workshop, which he had set up in his backyard. While he was busy melting wax, Bear, who always liked to be close to his dad, came to sit beside him.

Unfortunately, in his excitement, Bear accidentally knocked over a hot wax melter, and the scorching hot wax splashed all over his body, causing severe burns.

[Actually Bear got his feet caught in the cord of the wax burner. Bear’s

dad watched helplessly as he couldn’t get there in time to help Bear.

He watched wax coat Bear’s back.]

Bear howled in pain, and his dad immediately rushed him to the nearest veterinarian clinic. However, upon reaching there, Bear’s dad was informed that the treatment would be quite expensive, and he didn’t have enough money to cover the cost.

[Bear’s dad didn’t have any transportation. He texted us to pick Bear up, but there is no way we can do that as short staffed as we are. We did tell him that it would be a lot of treatment as bad as the wound looked in the photo.]

Feeling helpless, Bear’s dad took him back home, hoping that his wounds would heal on their own. But as the days went by, Bear’s condition only worsened, and his dad knew that he had to find a way to get him proper treatment.

[Bear’s dad continued to contact us. He probably contacted other vets also. I was out of town at a conference. Bear came to see us about a week later. He only had a $2 credit on his account and enough for a cab ride home.]

With no other options, Bear’s dad turned to his neighbors for help, and they suggested a local animal rescue group that could help fund the treatment. They immediately contacted the rescue group, who quickly agreed to help Bear.

[Okay, we had been feeling bad for Bear for about a week, so we started a fundraiser. We are hopeful that Bear gets some help and we will match all the donations.]

Thanks to the kind people in his community, Bear was able to receive the necessary medical treatment, and slowly but surely, he began to recover.

His dad was relieved to see his furry friend getting better and was grateful to the animal rescue group and his community for their support.

[This would be nice. Even donating $5 helps if lots of folks do. But most will not take the time or effort, so more is beneficial.]

From that day on, Bear’s dad made sure to keep his dog safe and away from harm’s way. Bear, in return, continued to show his loyalty and love towards his dad, making their bond even stronger.

[Bear’s dad has a ride to visit him on Friday. I know he loves Bear. Bear loves him, too. ]

And you can donate to help Bear at

https://veterinarycarefoundation.org/donate-today/veterinary-practice/?state=KY&member=KY00629

[And while AI does a decent job, I think I do a better job of teaching as I write.]

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566