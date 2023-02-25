Bobcats use defense to claim sectional title Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats can put up some points, but this time it was their defense that took the spotlight.

The Bobcats limited the St. Joseph Flyers to just 15 points over the first three quarters as they posted a 62-44 win on Friday to claim the Division 4 sectional championship.

The Bobcats (19-5) will now face Paint Valley at 8 p.m. Monday at Piketon High School in the district semifinals. The district finals will be played at Ohio University.

Green had four players in double figures as Levi Sampson and Abe McBee scored 20 points each, Levi Blevins hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Gabe McBee added 10.

Erikai Jackson scored 13 points and Drew Brown 12 for the Flyers (10-14).

Green led just 10-6 after the first quarter as Blevins hit a pair of 3-pointers and Abe McBee scored 4 more points.

Jackson, Wesley Neal and Kai Coleman all had baskets for the Flyers.

Green extended the lead to 24-11 at the half as Levi Sampson had 7 points, Blevins hit another 3-pointer and Abe McBee also had 3 points.

The icicles began forming on the Flyers’ basket as they scored just 5 points with Evan Balestra and Carter Johnson getting baskets and Neal a free throw.

The Bobcats continued to build on their lead as they went up 41-15 after three quarters by outscoring the Flyers 17-4.

Abe McBee had 7 points including 3-of-3 at the foul line while Gabe McBee and Sampson scored 4 points each.

Landon Rowe scored all 4 points for the Flyers in the quarter.

There were more points scored in the fourth quarter than the other three quarters combined as St. Joseph outscored Green 29-21.

Jackson scored 11 of his 13 points in the quarter including a pair of 3-pointers and Brown also had two 3-pointers and scored all 12 of his points.

Sampson nailed a 3-pointer and scored 9 points while Abe and Gabe McBee scored 6 points each for Green.

St. Joseph 6 5 4 29 = 44

Green 10 14 17 21 = 62

ST. JOSEPH (10-14): Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-1 0, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackson 3 2 1-2 13, Evan Balestra 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Brown 3 2 0-0 12, Wesley Neal 2 0 1-2 5, Landon Rowe 2 0 0-1 4, Carter Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Kai Coleman 2 0 2-4 6. Totals: 14 4 4-10

GREEN (19-5): Levi Blevins 1 3 0-0 11, Levi Sampson 7 1 3-5 20, Jon Knapp 0 0 1-2 1, Abe McBee 8 0 4-7 20, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe McBee 4 0 2-4 10, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0, Devlin Maynard 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4 10-18 62. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.