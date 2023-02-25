Dragons’ OL takes Rhodes to Marietta Published 11:02 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Steven Rhodes wants to be first string when he walks on the field at Marietta College.

He’d also like to pick a few strings after he walks off the field.

The Fairland Dragons’ senior lineman signed a letter-of-intent with the Marietta College Pioneers on Thursday and he has a few goals dangling from some strings.

“I’m hoping to start my freshman year. That’s where I want to go in and dominate,” said the 6-foot-2, 275-pound Rhodes.

And while he’s working toward making first string with the NCAA Division 3 program, his love of bluegrass, country and folk music has him eyeing another first string.

“I’m learning how to play the banjo. It’s just the type of music I listen to,” said Rhodes. “I really liked (the banjo) and I wanted to learn how to play something so I am. I’m still in the learning process.”

One thing Rhodes has learned how to do is block the opposition. Marietta plans to use Rhodes on the offensive line but as for any particular position he said “anywhere.”

Rhodes said the Pioneers’ coaching staff was instrumental in his college choice. He also had an offer from West Virginia State due to its agriculture and engineering programs.

“The coaches were the big reason. They were constantly calling me, texting me, they were really working with me trying to get me as much money off the tuition as possible,” said Rhodes.

“It’s a small campus. They really preach family and being tight knit, and the classrooms size is small so I’ll be able to have a good learning experience. I had an offer from (West Virginia State) but it really wasn’t where I wanted to be. I had a couple of other offers but nothing that peaked my interest like Marietta did.”

Rhodes said he has been playing football since he was 5 years old. He has played baseball, wrestled when he was little and he has been a part of the high school powerlifting team.

He is also looking forward to utilizing the college weight training program as well as its entire training process.

Another program that was very instrumental in Rhodes signing with Marietta was its petroleum engineering which he plans to make his major.

“It’s a very unique program. Not many schools have it. It’s a very versatile degree,” said Rhodes who carries a 4.2 grade point average.