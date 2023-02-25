EDITORIAL: Chilifest is coming soon Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month across the nation and, in Lawrence County, the DD community always hosts multiple events to observe it.

And mark your calendars, because one that is a key help to their mission is coming up.

The annual Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Chilifest, an enormously popular event that always draws hundreds, is set for Saturday, March 11.

Email newsletter signup

This year, the event will take place at Open Door School, located at 606 Carlton Davis Lane in Coal Grove, which has been its home since the event returned from the pandemic.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for LCDD programs and the community coming out for it goes a long way to help them in providing education and lifelong services for individuals.

We encourage anyone free that day to stop by.