Lady Dragons use big 2nd half to roll by Lady Falcons for district title

Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Jim Walker



CHILLICOTHE — It’s another step on the season’s ladder for the Fairland Lady Dragons.

The Lady Dragons wrapped up an Ohio Valley Conference title and then capped off the regular season with an undefeated record over their 22 games.

The next step was the sectional title and the most recent rung on the ladder was a 68-39 rout of the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons to capture the Division 2 district championship.

The next step is the regional semi-finals Tuesday when the No. 2 ranked Lady Dragons (25-0) play unbeaten Unioto at 6 p.m. in Zanesville. Unioto edged Sheridan 57-55.

Tori Hinkle led the balanced Fairland offense with 15 points and 9 rebound out of her point guard position. She also had 3 assists.

Fairland had four players in double figures. Along with Hinkle were Bailey Russell had 13 points and 5 rebounds, Bree Allen got 12 points and 8 rebounds while Addison Godby added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The game was close in the first half but Fairland did what it has all season and turned up the volume in the third quarter to blow the game open.

The Lady Falcons (15-10) came into the game on a 9-game winning streak including upsets of Marietta and Warren to reach the district finals.

Fairland led by just 11-10 as Russell scored 4 points and Kamryn Barnitz hit a 3-pointer.

Christian Thompson scored 6 points for Fairfield.

The Lady Dragons were able to extend the lead to 30-24 at the half as Hinkle scored 6 points with Godby and Russell netting 4 points each.

Nicole Terry scored 7 points including a 3-pointer and Thompson added 4 more points for the Lady Lions.

Then came the second half.

Fairland blitz the Lady Falcons 24-7 in the third quarter to open up a 54-31 cushion.

Allen drilled a 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Hinkle getting 6 more points, Kylee Bruce scoring 4 points and Russell knocking down a 3-pointer.

Barnitz was 4-of-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and Hinkle hit from behind the arc as Fairland finished off the win to take the district title.

Fairfield Union 10 14 7 8 = 39

Fairland 11 19 24 14 = 68

FAIRFIELD UNION (15-10): Averey Cottrill 0 0 0-0 0, Elly Lewis 3 0 3-4 9, Christian Thompson 6 0 2-4 14, Jillian Wilkinson 1 0 0-0 2, Nicole Terry 4 1 3-5 14, Taylor McCrady 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Caton 0 0 0-0 0, Samantha Sattler 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smeck 0 0 0-0 0, Jill Cooperider 0 0 0-0 0, Maycee Martindill 0 0 0-0 0, Alexis Leith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals:

FAIRLAND (25-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Godby 3 0 4-4 10, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 3 2 1-2 13, Tomi Hinkle 4 1 4-7 15, Kamryn Barnitz 1 1 4-4 9, Bailey Russell 4 1 2-2 13, Kylee Bruce 3 0 2-2 8. Totals: 18 5 17-21 68. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.