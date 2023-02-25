Lady Panthers can’t keep upset bid going in loss Published 11:03 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ATHENS — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers need a copy machine.

The Lady Panthers had a good first half but couldn’t duplicate that performance in the second half as they lost to the heavily favored Wheelersburg Lady Pirates 48-26 in the Division 3 district semifinals on Thursday.

“We had a good first half and we were able to control the tempo, But we played bad in the second half. Wheelersburg just had too much experience for us,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball.

Sophi Hutchinson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Abbey Isaacs added 2 free throws as Chesapeake took a 10-9 first quarter lead.

Magee Eaton 4 points and MaKenna Walker hit a 3-pointer.

Th Lady Pirates rallied to take a slim 18-16 halftime lead. Four different players scored with Walker netting 4.

Hutchinson scored all 6 points for Chesapeake.

The Lady Pirates blew the game open in the third quarter by outscoring Chesapeake 17-6 and build a 35-22 lead as Lexie Rucker scored 7 points and Walker had 6.

Hutchinson had 4 points and Erin Hicks sank 2 free throws.

Walker scored 5 more points and Madison Whittaker hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points as Wheelersburg (20-3) continued to pull away.

Hutchison knocked down a 3-pointer with Hannah Webb making 1-of-2 free throws.

Hutchinson finished with a game-high 21 points for Chesapeake.

Walker scored 18 points for the Lady Pirates while Eaton scored 12 and Rucker added 11.

The Lady Panthers finished 17-7 and with their sixth sectional title including four under coach Ball.

Chesapeake 10 6 6 4 = 26

Wheelersburg 9 9 17 13 = 48

CHESAPEAKE (17-7): Sophi Hutchinson 6 3 0-3 21, Robin Isaacs 0 0 2-2 2, Kate Ball 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 0 0 1-2 1, Erin Hicks 0 0 2-4 2. Totals: 6 3 5-11 26. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

WHEELERBURG (20-3): Mia Vastine 0 0 1-2 1, Madison Whittaker 0 1 1-2 4, Annie Coriell 1 0 0-0 2, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-0 0, MaKenna Walker 6 1 3-3 18, Lexie Rucker 4 0 3-3 11, Macee Eaton 6 0 0-1 12. Totals: 17 2 8-11 48. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.