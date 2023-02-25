Lady Vikings upset plans spoiled by Lady Rebels Published 11:06 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

WELLSTON — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings had upset on their minds. The South Gallia Lady Rebels had to get it out of their minds.

The Lady Rebels were able to get their defensive minds right in the second half as they pulled away from the Lady Vikings to win 70-44 in the Division 4 district semifinals on Thursday.

Symmes Valley (14-10) trailed by just 10 points at the half before the Lady Rebels got rolling in the second half.

Tori Triplett hit a pair of 3-pointers, Morgan Lyons got 6 points and Emma Clary had 4 points as the Lady Rebels took a 21-13 first quarter lead.

Jordie Ellison and Desiree Simpson had 4 points each and Lydia Saunders was 3-of-4 at the foul line for the Lady Vikings.

Clary hit a triple and scored 8 points in the second quarter as the lead went to 39-29 at the half.

Saunders drained a pair of 3-pointers, Ellison scored 7 points and Simpson knocked down a trifecta as the Lady Vikings kept pace.

But South Gallia’s defense took over in the second half by holding the Lady Vikings to just 15 total points.

Lindsey Wells and Madison Summers scored 4 points each for the Lady Rebels as the lead went to 53-37 in the third quarter.

Brenna Tibbs, Kaitlyn Maynard, Simpson and Ellison all had baskets for Symmes Valley.

Clary scored 7 points as six different players scored for South Gallia in the fourth quarter.

Simpson and Ellison combined for Symmes Valley’s 7 points.

Ellison scored 16 points and Simpson had 13 to pace Symmes Valley.

Clary scored 20 points while Lyons had 14 and Triplett 12 to lead South Gallia (21-3).

Sym. Valley 13 16 8 7 = 44

South Gallia 21 18 14 17 = 70

SYMMES VALLEY (14-10): Lindsey Freeman 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Saunders 0 2 3-4 9, Kayley Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 7 0 2-5 16, Brenna Tibbs 1 0 0-0 2, Carly Durst 0 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 5 1 0-3 13, Enola Cade 0 0 0-2 0, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Maynard 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 15 3 5-14 44. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (21-3): Morgan Lyons 2 1 5-5 14, Lindsey Walls 4 1 1-3 12, Tori Triplett 3 2 0-0 12, Madison Summers 3 1 0-0 9, Emma Clary 8 1 2-5 20, Jacie Boothe 1 0 0-0 2, Molly McWhorter 0 0 0-0 0, Sydni Hornsby 1 0 0-0 2, Marlene Meyer 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6 8-13 70. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.