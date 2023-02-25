Sun Belt basketball men’s & women’s brackets announced Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The conference office has announced the men’s and women’s bracket and schedule for the 2023 Sun Belt Basketball Championships presented by Hercules Tires.

The Marshall women’s team opens Wednesday from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. while the men get started Saturday, March 4.

Coach Tony Kemper’s Herd will open the second round of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT as the no. 8 seed. The Herd will face the no. 9 Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina. The winner will face the top-seeded JMU Dukes on Friday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m./11:30 a.m. The full women’s tournament bracket can be found HERE.

The Thundering Herd men will enter as the no. 3 seed, earning a double-bye into the tournament. Coach Dan D’Antoni’s side will play next Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT. The Herd will meet an opponent to be determined on Thursday at 6 p.m./5 p.m. CT. The full men’s tournament bracket can be found HERE.

All games will be audio broadcast on Kindred Communications with Steve Cotton on the call. The men’s games will be aired on WDDG-FM 93.7 “The Dawg.” The women’s games will be WRVC-AM 930 (ESPN 94.1 & AM 930).