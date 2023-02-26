Harbor Health Care hosts Chilifest

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Judges for the Harbor Health care’s Chilifest on Thursday were Frank Wilson, Kat Rudolph, Ironton Municpal Judge Kevin Waldo and Mike McKenzie. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Harbor Health Care activities director Tammy Gill makes her entrance to Chilifest on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Staff plans to make it an annual event for residents

On Thursday, residents, staff and guest judges were served a spicy meal at Harbor Health Care in Ironton.

The nursing facility hosted its first Chilifest, something Lisa Butler, head of employee engagement, said they hope to make an annual tradition.

Seven chilis, prepared by staff members were served, with judges picking the best.

While they were making their evaluations, residents got in line and began choosing from the selections.

Judges for the event were Mike McKenzie, Ironton Municipal Judge Kevin Waldo, Kat Rudolph and Frank Wilson. 

The winning chili was by Tammy Gill, the facility’s activities director, who also won for best table decorations.

