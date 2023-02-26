Saturday’s OHSAA boys’ basketball scores
Published 12:46 am Sunday, February 26, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Boys Basketball Tournament Scores
Division I=
Region 1=
N. Ridgeville 73, Cle. Rhodes 62
Region 3=
Cols. St. Charles 55, Ashville Teays Valley 35
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
Division II=
Region 5=
Cle. VASJ 52, Elyria Cath. 45
Region 7=
Carrollton 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50
E. Liverpool 81, Cambridge 52
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Minerva 39
New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville 47
New Philadelphia 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 40
St. Clairsville 76, Lisbon Beaver 61
Zanesville Maysville 106, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Region 8=
Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26
Cin. Wyoming 79, Cin. Hughes 64
Division III=
Region 11=
Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Ironton Rock Hill 40
Lucasville Valley 65, Williamsport Westfall 44
Lynchburg-Clay 39, McDermott Scioto NW 35
Minford 68, Portsmouth W. 29
Proctorville Fairland 67, Nelsonville-York 34
S. Point 58, Portsmouth 56, OT
Seaman N. Adams 56, Belpre 49, OT
Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 33
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42
New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cornerstone Christian 81, N. Bloomfield 15
Region 15=
Cols. Wellington 82, Danville 67
Newark Cath. 59, Fairfield Christian 54
Northside Christian 62, Morral Ridgedale 45
Region 16=
Galion Northmor 64, Sugar Grove Berne Union 29
Jackson Center 52, Ft. Loramie 46
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Shekinah Christian 54, OT
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Parma Normandy 34
Brunswick 79, Amherst Steele 52
Cle. Hts. 71, Avon Lake 64
Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Cle. Hay 35
Garfield Hts. 69, Olmsted Falls 33
Lorain 60, Copley 41
Strongsville 65, Avon 63
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 71, Massillon 40
Can. Glenoak 53, Austintown Fitch 37
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, N. Can. Hoover 37
Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42
Green 74, Warren Harding 51
Kent Roosevelt 79, STVM 69
Lakewood St. Edward 88, Medina Highland 52
Louisville 50, Solon 42
Lyndhurst Brush 78, Mayfield 61
Macedonia Nordonia 55, Can. McKinley 45
Maple Hts. 77, Cle. JFK 30
Massillon Jackson 68, Willoughby S. 26
Medina 74, Shaker Hts. 57
Mentor 73, Warren Howland 71
Painesville Riverside 60, Dover 59
Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Aurora 33
Chardon NDCL 67, Ravenna 58
Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Marietta 30
New Lexington 49, Ironton 43, OT
Washington C.H. 83, Vincent Warren 73
Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Fredericktown 51, Richwood N. Union 44
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Centerburg 31
London Madison Plains 63, Cols. Horizon Science 32
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Utica 62
Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34
Johnstown Northridge 63, Marion Elgin 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42
Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16
Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, Cedarville 43