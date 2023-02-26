Saturday’s OHSAA boys’ basketball scores

Published 12:46 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Boys Basketball Tournament Scores

Division I=

Region 1=

N. Ridgeville 73, Cle. Rhodes 62

Region 3=

Cols. St. Charles 55, Ashville Teays Valley 35

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Division II=

Region 5=

Cle. VASJ 52, Elyria Cath. 45

Region 7=

Carrollton 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50

E. Liverpool 81, Cambridge 52

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Minerva 39

New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville 47

New Philadelphia 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

St. Clairsville 76, Lisbon Beaver 61

Zanesville Maysville 106, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Region 8=

Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26

Cin. Wyoming 79, Cin. Hughes 64

Division III=

Region 11=

Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Ironton Rock Hill 40

Lucasville Valley 65, Williamsport Westfall 44

Lynchburg-Clay 39, McDermott Scioto NW 35

Minford 68, Portsmouth W. 29

Proctorville Fairland 67, Nelsonville-York 34

S. Point 58, Portsmouth 56, OT

Seaman N. Adams 56, Belpre 49, OT

Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 33

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42

New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cornerstone Christian 81, N. Bloomfield 15

Region 15=

Cols. Wellington 82, Danville 67

Newark Cath. 59, Fairfield Christian 54

Northside Christian 62, Morral Ridgedale 45

Region 16=

Galion Northmor 64, Sugar Grove Berne Union 29

Jackson Center 52, Ft. Loramie 46

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Shekinah Christian 54, OT

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Parma Normandy 34

Brunswick 79, Amherst Steele 52

Cle. Hts. 71, Avon Lake 64

Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Cle. Hay 35

Garfield Hts. 69, Olmsted Falls 33

Lorain 60, Copley 41

Strongsville 65, Avon 63

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 71, Massillon 40

Can. Glenoak 53, Austintown Fitch 37

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, N. Can. Hoover 37

Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42

Green 74, Warren Harding 51

Kent Roosevelt 79, STVM 69

Lakewood St. Edward 88, Medina Highland 52

Louisville 50, Solon 42

Lyndhurst Brush 78, Mayfield 61

Macedonia Nordonia 55, Can. McKinley 45

Maple Hts. 77, Cle. JFK 30

Massillon Jackson 68, Willoughby S. 26

Medina 74, Shaker Hts. 57

Mentor 73, Warren Howland 71

Painesville Riverside 60, Dover 59

Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Aurora 33

Chardon NDCL 67, Ravenna 58

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Marietta 30

New Lexington 49, Ironton 43, OT

Washington C.H. 83, Vincent Warren 73

Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Fredericktown 51, Richwood N. Union 44

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Centerburg 31

London Madison Plains 63, Cols. Horizon Science 32

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Utica 62

Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34

Johnstown Northridge 63, Marion Elgin 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, Cedarville 43

